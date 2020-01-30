Feder: Anchor Terrence Lee, reporter Brittany Garzillo headed for Fox 32

Terrence Lee, morning news anchor at ABC affiliate WEWS in Cleveland, is expected to join Fox 32 as a news anchor and reporter, starting March 16.

Look for two new hires to be announced today at Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32, Robert Feder writes.

A Maryland native and Temple University graduate, Lee began his career at WMDT, the dual ABC/CW affiliate in Salisbury, Maryland. He joined WEWS in 2013.

Also headed for Fox 32 as a reporter is Brittany Garzillo, who has been a traffic anchor and reporter for WGAL, the NBC affiliate in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, since 2018.

The Lehigh Valley native and graduate of Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, previously worked for WLVT, the PBS station in Bethlehem.

