Dining out: Free hot chocolate Friday at Stan's Donuts

Free hot chocolate!

If you're a fan of hot chocolate (raises hand high), get to a Stan's Donuts & Coffee on Friday, Jan. 31, for a free 12-ounce hot chocolate with any purchase to celebrate National Hot Chocolate Day. The special includes the new Mexican hot chocolate, made with cinnamon, nutmeg and cayenne. Pair your free drink with the new Mexican Hot Chocolate Donut, which is a chocolate glazed cake doughnut dusted with a spice-infused hot chocolate blend for $2.79.

Stan's Donuts & Coffee is located at 529 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060; 17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044; 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (224) 353-6092; and locations in Chicago. stansdonuts.com/.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is releasing the new Skillet Cinnamon Roll ice cream flavor on National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day Saturday. - Courtesy of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Yes, National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is a real thing. This year it's Saturday, Feb. 1. And Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is celebrating by rolling out a new ice cream flavor starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. The breakfast-inspired flavor Skillet Cinnamon Roll features cream cheese ice cream studded with dark caramel sauce, pastry bits and cinnamon. Also on Saturday, select Jeni's locations will be serving Coffee Floats -- hot coffee with a scoop of ice cream served in a limited-edition, souvenir ICFB Day mug -- for $10. What's even better is that all profits from Jeni's scoop shop sales from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday will be donated to DoSomething.org, a not-for-profit for young people who are working toward social change.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is located at 521 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 822-7996, and other locations in Chicago. jenis.com/.

Beerhead Bar & Eatery has joined up with 36 breweries to create 50 new brews for its Collab AF event during February. - Courtesy of Beerhead Bar & Eatery

Like craft beer? Then head to Beerhead Bar & Eatery in February to sample some new Beerhead-exclusive brews as part of the restaurants' Collab AF (all February) event. For the collaboration, Beerhead partnered with 36 breweries across four states to come up with 50 unique brews. You'll be able to sample beers from Old Irving Brewing Co., Pollyanna Brewing Co., Crystal Lake Brewing Co., Ravinia Brewing Company, Wild Onion Brewing, Temperance Brew Co., Twisted Hippo Brewing Co. and many more.

Beerhead Bar & Eatery is at 100 N. York St., Elmhurst, (630) 433-2337; 888 N. Meacham, Schaumburg, (847) 517-8300; and 1270 S. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 955-1900; beerheadbar.com/.

Bees and beer

How sweet it is: Tighthead Brewing Company in Mundelein recently partnered with the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort to craft the new limited-edition Five Eyes Honey Ale made with honey from the resort's on-site bees. The beer, which got its name from the fact that bees have five eyes, is a cream ale brewed with raw honey that can be tasted at Wright's Brew and Bistro at the resort.

Wright's Brew and Bistro is located at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 634-0100, threeembersrestaurant.com/reservations.php.

Tighthead Brewing Company in Mundelein partnered with the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort to craft the new limited-edition Five Eyes Honey Ale, which is on tap at Wright's Brew & Bistro. - Courtesy of Lincolnshire Marriott Resort

Score some extra points with your little princess or prince Sunday, Feb. 2, by taking them to Shaw's Princess Brunch. Kids will love meeting and singing with four princesses during the brunch, which offers reservations from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. As a sweet treat, there will be a special Hot Chocolate and Sweets table featuring themed candies and desserts. And each child will receive a tiara or crown to take home. Brunch is $69 for adults, $20 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger (two children max per adult).

Shaw's Crab House Schaumburg is at 1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/.

Impossible, it's half-price

If you haven't tried an Impossible burger yet, City Works is offering 50% off all Impossible burgers Monday through Friday, Feb. 3-7. The burger comes topped with shredded iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and vegan roasted garlic horseradish aioli.

City Works is at 1850 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 584-2500; 929 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 984-3571; and 365 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, (847) 941-0990; cityworksrestaurant.com/.

