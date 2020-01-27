Feder: PBS documentary recalls Chicago's 'First Rainbow Coalition'

Although the "Rainbow Coalition," as it was called, lasted only until 1973, it served as an organizing model for future activists and politicians across the nation.

In 1969 the In 1969 the Chicago Black Panther Party formed an unlikely alliance with the Latino Young Lords Organization and the southern white Young Patriots group to combat segregation, police brutality and substandard housing in Chicago.

Although the "Rainbow Coalition," as it was called, lasted only until 1973, it served as an organizing model for future activists and politicians across the nation.

Now it's the subject of a one-hour documentary by filmmaker Ray Santisteban.

Featuring rare archival footage and interviews with former coalition members, "The First Rainbow Coalition" premieres tonight on the PBS series "Independent Lens."

It airs here at 10 p.m. on Window to the World Communications WTTW-Channel 11.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.