When downsizing, create a calm, simplified lifestyle

When moving to a smaller place, it's time to take control and take stock of what you have and what you need. Creators Syndicate

I can't believe I'm moving again. It's been five years in my current condo, but an empty nest is not for me. So I'm downsizing to open the doors for more travel and new opportunities.

Most people hate the thought of moving; items accumulated over years make moving seem like an impossible and treacherous task. On the positive side, it's a time to take control and take stock of what you have and what you need.

When moving, the adage "out with the old, and in with the new" is appropriate, as everyone is looking for a fresh and clean start. Your surroundings, believe it or not, can have a profound impact on your outlook and performance.

Much like a spring cleaning or a fall dusting, organizing your surroundings can aid in giving your new life a sense of calm and giving you perspective. To start this healing process, all you need to do is choose one room. Do not attempt to organize the whole house at one time. Focusing your attention on one room or area at a time can make your goal seem attainable.

Hold off on hanging anything on your walls, and first select your new wall color. A new color is the best and easiest way to visually refresh and cleanse your environment. Select a color for your walls that is quite the opposite of what you currently have there, and make sure that it is a soothing shade that makes you feel relaxed.

When it is time to rehang your artwork, perhaps engage the help of a family member or friend who can act as a design partner, and discuss your plans about where you are going to hangs things with them. Their perspective, which will often be different from yours, can guide you in a new direction. This is almost a fail-proof way to achieve a new feel for your room.

Assess your current furniture layout, and rearrange your furniture.

Seek out what is essential about your room, and ask yourself the following question: If I lost that piece of furniture, would the room function? Would the room be less comfortable? Being sincere with yourself and your needs is critical in producing a successful simplified design.

Throughout this process, keep reminding yourself, almost mantra-style, that the goal is to simplify and organize for a more streamlined future.

Bins and boxes are invaluable for storage and organization. Invest in a goofproof labeling system. Keeping things organized and labeled will help you sort through all your possessions and help in determining which are keepers. Honestly, do you need to keep the entire collection of teen magazines or the stuffed animal your first sweetheart gave you? Probably not, and this is a perfect opportunity to toss it out, put it up for sale through an online portal or, better yet, give it to a charity.

Planning ahead to make room for future projects or items that need storage is extremely rewarding and helps clear the mind.

Finally, make it beautiful. Your surroundings most definitely affect your state of mind. If you want to make a change for a simpler start in your new home, make sure to adhere to a plan. Move on to a better you.

• Joseph Pubillones is the owner of Joseph Pubillones Interiors, an award-winning interior design firm based in Palm Beach, Florida.

