What can you do in response to coronavirus?

First, stay calm. There is no need to panic, health officials advise.

The chance of coronavirus spreading through casual contact with an infected person is extremely slim, says Dr. Robert Citronberg, infectious diseases director for Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some causing illness in people and others that circulate among animals, including camels, cats and bats.

While donning masks would protect against contracting the virus, it's also completely unnecessary for most people at this point, he added.

"The risk of transmission to the general public is extremely low," Citronberg said. "The only people we are really concerned about are people who have traveled to the areas that are affected, which is mostly Wuhan City, China, or anywhere else the virus is found, and people who are close contacts to those who have traveled to the area."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people in close contact -- within six feet -- with an infected person for a prolonged period of time to wear masks. That prolonged exposure could be anything above 20 minutes.

That means for someone walking through O'Hare International Airport past someone who happened to be infected, "your risk of catching that virus in that type of setting is extremely low. It's totally unnecessary for anyone in the general public to be wearing masks at this time."

Citronberg said people should expect more cases of coronavirus to pop up across the country during the next few days and weeks, but allays fears saying there is no need to stay indoors or avoid public spaces.

"The CDC and local health departments have been in front of this," he said. "We are well prepared to identify and handle people who may have been exposed to the virus."

He also cautioned people from freaking out when someone coughs nearby.

"We are right in the middle of the influenza season," he said. "There are going to be a lot of people walking around with respiratory infections."

He urges people take the same precautions recommended for preventing catching the flu: washing hands, covering the mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and carrying a bottle of alcohol sanitizer.

"You are hundreds of times more likely to get influenza than this coronavirus," he said. "Have confidence in our local and national public health agencies."