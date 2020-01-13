Elmhurst's Gary Rydstrom picks up 19th Oscar nomination

Gary Rydstrom, left, and Richard Hymns hold up their Oscars for achievement in sound effects editing in "Saving Private Ryan" during the 71st Annual Academy Awards on March 21, 1999. Rydstrom won two Oscars for that film and is nominated again this year for sound mixing for "Ad Astra." Associated Press, 1999

Monday's Oscar nominations included big numbers for "Joker" and a handful of other films.

But the single nod for "Ad Astra" offered impressive numbers of its own: The Sci Fi drama earned Gary Rydstrom his 19th Academy Award nomination.

Rydstrom, who grew up Elmhurst, was nominated along with Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano for best sound mixing on "Ad Astra," which starred Brad Pitt.

The sound designer has won seven Oscars:

• "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" (1991) -- Two wins: for sound and sound effects editing.

• "Jurassic Park" (1993) -- Two wins: for sound and sound effects editing.

• "Titanic" (1997) -- One win for sound.

• "Saving Private Ryan (1998) -- Two wins: for sound and sound effects editing.

Over the years, Rydstrom has been nominated for his work on "Bridge of Spies," "Lincoln" and a number of other films.