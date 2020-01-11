Weekend picks: Nostalgia rules when Herman's Hermits plays Genesee

Herman's Hermits featuring Peter Noone is at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. Associated Press, 2013

British invasion

Get nostalgic for 1960s British pop when Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone with special guest Gary Puckett & The Union Gap share a concert bill on Saturday at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $35-$75. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11

Back from extinction

The touring Dinosaur Adventure promises mechanized creatures, fossil crafting, Jurassic jeeps and more family fun this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $20 to $55. dinosauradventure.com. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12

Vacation getaway

Get great ideas and merchandise tied to vacation properties at the Lake Home & Cabin Show this weekend at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. $12; $5 youth ages 5 to 15; kids ages 5 and under admitted free. (847) 303-4100 or lakehomeandcabinshow.com. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12

Mozart masterworks

Pianist William Wolfram is the guest soloist with conductor Andrew Grams and the Elgin Symphony Orchestra for its "Magnificent Mozart" concerts this weekend at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $35-$85. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12

Hairy creatures

Fans of the animated feature, or the hirsute dolls themselves, won't want to miss the family-friendly touring show "Trolls LIVE!" this weekend at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $31-$149. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com. 10:30 a.m., 2 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 11 and 12

Tragic madness

South African artist William Kentridge's animation-filled new production of Alban Berg's 1925 tragedy "Wozzeck" is screened as part of the Metropolitan Opera Live in HD series in select cinemas on Saturday and Wednesday. Ticket prices vary by venue, but largely $19-$25. Sung in German with English subtitles. For exact venues and prices, visit fathomevents.com. Live simulcast 11:55 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11; taped encores 1 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15

Singin' the rails

Learn about "Train Songs of America With Dean Milano" as part of the ongoing exhibit "On the Right Track: By Rail to Chicago & Beyond" at the Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst. Free admission, but advance registration is required. (630) 833-1457 or elmhursthistory.org. 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11

Hold on!

See Professional Bull Riders holding on for dear life with the local invitational "PBR: Unleash the Beast" this weekend at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $20-$350. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11; 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12

Life, love and fashion

In real life-inspired monologues penned by Nora Ephron ("When Harry Met Sally," "Sleepless in Seattle") and Delia Ephron, women share stories about their relationships and romances in "Love, Loss and What I Wore." Steel Beam Theatre's revival features Diane McFarlin of Sugar Grove, Autumn Burns of Geneva, Elizabeth Hartwig of Schaumburg, Sue Mullins of Hampshire and Jennifer Reeves Wilson of Batavia. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, and through Feb. 2 at 111 W. Main St., St., Charles. $23-$28. (630) 587-8521 or steelbeamtheatre.com.

Bluesman Specter

Chicago blues guitarist extraordinaire Dave Specter is riding a high from the recent release of his latest album, "Blues from the Inside Out." The new songs feature Specter's signature deep-grooving instrumental style, but the album also highlights something not often seen: Specter's own singing on three of the tracks. He hosts a record release party, with direct support from slide guitar master Bill Grady, at Aurora's The Venue this weekend. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $15-$25. (331) 212-8490 or themusicvenue.org.

Ghostly musical

Black Button Eyes Productions concludes its season devoted to ghost stories with the Chicago-area premiere of "Whisper House" by composer/lyricist Duncan Sheik ("Spring Awakening") and writer/lyricist Kyle Jarrow ("The SpongeBob Musical"). Leo Spiegel plays Christopher, a young boy who is sent to live with his aunt at her haunted lighthouse after his fighter pilot father is shot down during World War II. Previews at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at The Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. The show opens at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. $30. (773) 935-6875 or athenaeumtheatre.org or blackbuttoneyes.com.

Model world

The Great Midwest Train Show bills itself as the world's largest monthly model train show. It features operating model train displays, a Lego layout and more on Sunday at the DuPage County Fair, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. $7; kids age 12 and under admitted free. (630) 668-6636 or greatmidwesttrainshow.com or dupagecountyfair.org. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12

A boggy day

Go on bog tours, try cross-country skiing or listen to the bluegrass band River Valley Rangers as part of WinterFest at the Volo Bog State Natural Area, 28478 W. Brandenburg Road, Ingleside. $5 suggested donation. (815) 344-1294 or dnr.illinois.gov. 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12

Chamber music

The classical Chicago chamber ensemble Lakeshore Rush performs in concert at the St. Charles Public Library, 1 S. 6th Ave., St. Charles. Free admission. (630) 584-0076 or scpld.org. 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12

Snuzfest 2020

Fact: Punk goes better with pajamas. Michigan's Baggage headlines Snuzfest 2020, a motley collection of Chicago punk and punk-adjacent bands, including Guardrail, Zombie Schoolboy, Bad Planning, Late Nights, Glory Days, The Magnifiers and an acoustic set by Til Morning (the band formerly known as Parker). A portion of the proceeds from the pajamy-jam party at Schubas will also go to support the Alison Cares Foundation, an organization that serves to advocate for, provide resources to and educate on those suffering from mental health and substance abuse disorders. 4 to 11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $10-$15. (773) 525-2508 or schubastavern.com.

Concert highlights

Elmhurst Symphony Concert -- Mozart Magic: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 W. 31st St., Oak Brook. (630) 941-0202 or elmhurstsymphony.org.

The Krank Daddies, The Buzzhounds, Wild Card Rumble: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. (815) 482-2870 or rochaus.com.

Bad Boy Bill, Farley "Jackmaster" Funk, JR Jordan "Fantasy Girl," Tsunami, DJ Cross, Bobby De Maria, Jeff Overstreet, DJ Poundd, JADed: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $20-$150. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

The Vulgar Boatmen, Sunshine Boys: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

Each Day, All The Wine, Ben Mulwana: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

Hugh Lee album release party with Leo W3ST, Tre-O Crazy, Chai Tulani: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

Just Imagine -- The John Lennon Experience starring Tim Piper: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com.

Elgin Symphony Orchestra -- Magnificent Mozart: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. (847) 931-5900 or cityofelgin.org.

G. Love with Shamarr Allen: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. (312) 526-3851 or thaliahallchicago.com.

Dave Specter, Bill Grady: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $15-$25. (331) 212-8490 or themusicvenue.org.

Ralph Covert's Acoustic Army: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at FitzGerald's Sidebar, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Yam Haus, Ember Oceans, BESTMAN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

Larger Than Life -- The Ultimate Boyband Tribute: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org.

An Evening With The Lotus Kings -- An All-Star Tribute to Santana: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Webb Wilder & the Beatnecks, David Quinn: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Ron Pope, Caroline Spence: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.

Jordan Davis "Trouble Town Tour" with Kassi Ashton: 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

ClusterPluck with Reisdorf and McPartland: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

Mike & Joe: 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

The Boomer Babes: Still Rockin: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com.

Bonzo Squad with Wheeling High School Jazz Bands: 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

Snüzfest 2020 with Baggage, Guardrail, Zombie Schoolboy, Bad Planning, Late Nights, Glory Days, The Magnifiers and Til Morning (formerly Parker): 4 to 11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $10-$15; partial proceeds benefit the Alison Cares Foundation. (773) 525-2508 or schubastavern.com.

Windy City Elvis Birthday Bash with Joe Tirrito and Tim E. Hendry: 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

The Jazz Consortium Big Band: 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Seventeen "World Tour Ode To You": 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. (312) 455-4500 or unitedcenter.com.

Cracker, Camper Van Beethoven: 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.

