Taste and tour: Where to find craft distilleries in the suburbs
While the suburbs benefitted mightily from the craft brewery boom, they've also been home to a number of craft distilleries.
In 2004, North Shore Distillery became the first established in the state since prohibition. But, unlike today, patrons weren't allowed to visit and sample spirits on-site.
Sonja Kassenbaum, who owns North Shore along with her husband, Derek, said their tasting room opened a few years later after state laws changed. The last decade has brought more distilleries to the area, and North Shore has grown along with other local producers.
"We have always tried to play nice with everyone -- the breweries, distilleries and wineries," Kassenbaum said. "We think it's best to work together."
In Lake County, the tourism board created the Libation Trail, a community of more than 20 breweries, wineries and distilleries. North Shore is one of five craft distilleries on the trail with a tasting room and regular tours. And there are suburban distilleries in Geneva, Harvard, Plainfield and other places.
North Shore boasts one of the more unique spaces. Kassenbaum said four years ago they moved from Lake Bluff into a space in Green Oaks that was initially a custom kitchen gallery space, which they retrofitted.
"It's really fancy," Kassenbaum said. "The area behind the bar has extremely expensive woodwork that we never would have been able to put in if it wasn't there already."
Most of the distilleries offer tours for patrons to learn about the process and try their products. Here's a look at a few in the suburbs:
Black Dog Distillery
Where: 10038 Clow Creek Road, Unit B, Plainfield
What: Black Dog offers vodka and rum either straight or in flavors such as vanilla, apple or lavender. Tours run between 2 and 6 p.m. Friday and between 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday.
Website: blackdogdistillery.com
Copper Fiddle Distillery in Lake Zurich produces small-batch bourbon and other spirits.
- Daily Herald file photo
Copper Fiddle Distillery
Where: 532 W. Route 22, Lake Zurich
What: The distillery crafts a bourbon whiskey, two kinds of gin and two varieties of rum. Tours at 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday.
Website: copperfiddledistillery.com
FEW Spirits
Where: 918 Chicago Ave., Evanston
What: Visitors can choose from three kinds of gin and three whiskeys including one bourbon and one rye. Tours are 6 p.m. Thursday; 2 and 6 p.m. Friday; 1, 3:30 and 5 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Website: fewspirits.com
Fox River Distilling Company
Where: 204 Dearborn Court, Geneva
What: Fox River sells a vodka, a gin and a citrus-flavored vodka under the Herrington brand name. Distillers also make Rev. Mike's White Lightning Moonshine and Bennett Mill Bourbon Whiskey. Tours are available by reservation.
Website: foxriverdistilling.com
Tours at Fox River Distilling in Geneva include a look at the production area.
- Courtesy of Fox River Distilling Company
North Shore Distillery
Where: 13990 Rockland Road, Green Oaks
What: The distillery offers four varieties of gin, two rums and three kinds of vodka including one infused with citrus and another with vanilla beans. Tours are at 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday or by appointment. Cocktail tours are also offered.
Website: northshoredistillery.com
Rush Creek Distilling
Where: 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard
What: Rush Creek offers two varieties of whiskey as well as vodka and gin. Tours are 7 p.m. Friday; 3 and 5 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. Sunday. From Monday through Wednesday, tours can be scheduled by appointment for groups of 20 or more. Private tours are available upon request.
Website: rushcreekdistilling.com
28 Mile Vodka & Distillery
Where: 454 Sheridan Road, Highwood
What: 28 Mile's signature vodka is mixed into a variety of cocktails in the Highwood tasting room. Tours are available by appointment.
Website: 28milevodka.com
Whiskey Acres Distilling Co.
Where: 11504 Keslinger Road, DeKalb
What: Whiskey Acres creates rye whiskey, bourbon whiskey and vodka. Tours are at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday.
Website: whiskeyacres.com
