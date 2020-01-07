Feder: WBBM Newsradio promotes Jennifer Keiper, Andy Dahn

We'll soon be hearing more of Jennifer Keiper and Andy Dahn on WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM, the Entercom all-news combo.

We'll soon be hearing more of Jennifer Keiper and Andy Dahn on WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM, the Entercom all-news combo, Robert Feder writes.

Keiper, who began her latest stint there last year, moves up to full-time reporter and news anchor Monday through Thursday, co-anchoring from noon to 3 p.m. (including the "Noon Business Hour" with Cisco Cotto), then reporting until early evening. She'll also anchor on Sundays.

Dahn, who's been a part-time reporter/anchor since 2016, will anchor Sunday through Thursday evenings, and boost the station's social media presence in late nights and overnight.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.