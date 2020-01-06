 

Feder: Steve Cortes joins WIND as afternoon host today

  • Steve Cortes, who's been an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump as a CNN political commentator and a member of Trump's Hispanic Advisory Council, is signing on today as afternoon host at WIND 560-AM.

Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 1/6/2020 6:16 AM

From 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, he'll be on in place of Joe Walsh, the former suburban congressman who stepped down in August to challenge Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"The insight and political acumen that Steve will bring to our audience each day will be second to none," Jeff Reisman, regional vice president and general manager of Salem Radio Group, said in a statement. "As we enter this election year, Steve will provide an inside perspective on what's happening on the campaign trail."

