Best bets: All-Canada Show returns to St. Charles; Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show sails into McCormick Place

The All-Canada Show returns to the Pheasant Run Mega Center in St. Charles. Daily Herald File Photo

INXS tragedy

Learn about the tragic life of the lead singer of the Australian band INXS via the new documentary "Mystify: Michael Hutchence." It's screened at select cinemas. Ticket prices vary by venue, but largely $15. For exact locations, visit fathomevents.com. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7

Fathom Events screens a documentary about the late INXS lead singer called "Mystify: Michael Hutchence" at select cinemas on Tuesday, Jan. 7. - Associated Press, 1994

See one of the silent screen's greatest physical comics, Buster Keaton, in the 1924 film comedy "The Navigator" on Tuesday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $10. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7

Screen comic Buster Keaton stars in the 1924 movie "The Navigator," which is screened with live organ accompaniment at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on Tuesday, Jan. 7. - Associated Press, 1924

The Progressive Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show returns with ships for sale, seminars and lots of family activities starting Wednesday at McCormick Place, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. $15 daily; $20 two-day admission; $10 seniors; $5 on Thursday, Jan. 8. (312) 791-6113 or chicagoboatshow.com. 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 9 and 10; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12

Oh, Canada!

Learn all about hunting and fishing north of the border at the All-Canada Show starting Thursday at the Pheasant Run Mega Center, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $12; $14 weekend pass; kids 17 and younger admitted free. (630) 584-6300 or allcanada.com. 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9; 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12

20th-century rock

The Neverly Brothers celebrate mid-20th century music with "A Rock 'N Roll Tribute ... From Elvis to The Beatles" at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $35-$40. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10