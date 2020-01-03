Feder: As new WGN Radio morning host, Bob Sirott has friendliness in mind

As Steve Cochran's successor from 5 to 9 a.m. weekdays, Bob Sirott will take on one of the greatest jobs in radio -- inheriting a legacy and a microphone once commanded by Wally Phillips, Bob Collins and Spike O'Dell.

Bright and early Monday morning Bob Sirott will step into the studio of WGN 720-AM and instantly become the biggest star on the Nexstar Media Group news/talk station, Robert Feder writes.

As Steve Cochran's successor from 5 to 9 a.m. weekdays, Sirott will take on one of the greatest jobs in radio -- inheriting a legacy and a microphone once commanded by Wally Phillips, Bob Collins and Spike O'Dell. Now it will be Sirott's turn to wake up Chicago and get the day started for hundreds of thousands in the city and suburbs.

On the eve of his debut, Sirott reflected on what the new job means to him and previewed his plans for the morning show.

Read the interview, and get more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.