Feder: Final fade-out for CLTV leaves Chicago poorer

At precisely 6 p.m. Tuesday -- just six hours before a new year begins -- CLTV will sign off the air forever, Robert Feder writes.

Paul Lisnek's "Politics Tonight" will be the last program viewers see before Nexstar Media Group pulls the plug on the 24-hour cable news channel. Lisnek, who taped the final show last week, said he closes with a farewell statement.

With that, a 27-year piece of Chicago broadcast history will come to an end -- the victim of a changing media landscape, a proliferation of digital news sources and out-of-town owners who took over parent company Tribune Media earlier this year.

