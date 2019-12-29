Don't wait until you're older to get your health in order

Heart attack and stroke risks may loom larger when you're older, but getting your cholesterol under control when you're younger could be critically important to your long-term health.

A study of nearly half a million people published this month in The Lancet found that men younger than 45 who had high bad cholesterol levels were nearly 30% more likely to have a stroke or heart attack by age 75. Women had a 16% similar chance.

This is exactly why we want patients to watch what they eat and know their key blood pressure and cholesterol numbers. The study couldn't be more clear: You shouldn't wait until you're older to try to get your health in order. It's never too early to exercise and eat a diet focused on vegetables, fruits and lean protein. If you want to be healthy later in life, you need to focus on these things early.

High-profile strokes in younger people in their early 50s like "Beverly Hills 90210" actor Luke Perry and former U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk of Illinois, help remind people of their own risk. But your risks still exist after these stories leave the news.

To lower bad cholesterol, the American Heart Association suggests emphasizing "fruits, vegetables, whole grains, poultry, fish and nuts, while curbing sugary foods and beverages. Eating this way may also help to increase your fiber intake, which is beneficial." You should be active and try to achieve a healthy weight, and you shouldn't smoke.

And if you're worried you might be at high risk for stroke or heart attack, you should talk to a doctor. Strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S. and a leading cause of disability.

Avoiding strokes is critical, and your doctor can help. They don't just affect older people.

• Dr. Demetrius Lopes is director of the stroke program for Advocate Health Care.