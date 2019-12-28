Last-minute New Year's Eve ideas in the suburbs, Chicago

Skate your way through the last moments of 2019 and enjoy fireworks as well at Parkway Bank Park in Rosemont. Courtesy of Parkway Bank Park

"What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" is the title of a famous song -- and a question you should ask yourself -- for in just a few days, the world welcomes in the year 2020.

If you have not made plans yet for New Year's Eve, there are still a number of events with tickets available or no reservations needed. Whether you want to laugh at a comedy show, celebrate early with the kids or watch fireworks at midnight, here are a few local events to help ring in 2020 in a special way. Be sure to check ticket availability before you go.

Comedy

• Usher in 2020 early with laughter, as the Raue Center hosts Steve Cochran's New Year's Eve Comedy Show at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. Cochran is joined by stand-up comedians John DaCosse and Mike Toomey. Tickets start at $52. Raue is at 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Call (815) 356-9212, or visit rauecenter.org.

• The Second City comedy troupe brings its zany perspective of the holiday season with "The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Sweater" at 7 and 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. Tickets are $50-$60 and include champagne and party favors at both shows. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com.

• Comedian Rocky LaPorte steps into the spotlight for two stand-up shows, at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Admission is $30 (show only) or $70 (includes dinner) for the 7:30 p.m. show. Admission is $70 for the 10 p.m. show, and includes party favors, champagne at midnight and an assorted cheese, fruit and cracker tray for each couple. Both shows are for ages 21 and older. (847) 240-2001 or chicagoimprov.com.

• Comedian Eddie Brill helps ring in the new year with shows at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at The Comedy Shrine, 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora. Tickets are $40 per person for the 8 p.m. show, and $45 for the 10 p.m. show. There is a two-drink minimum. (630) 585-0300 or comedyshrine.com.

Family-friendly fun

• Kohl Children's Museum, at 2100 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, will transform a wing of its building into New York's "Times Square," as families take part in a New Year's Eve Bash on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Two programs are offered; 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 3 p.m. Activities include a concert with Little Miss Ann (morning program only), juggling, a DJ with music and a dance party (afternoon only), coloring, hat-making, horns and a giant confetti drop. Admission is $35 per person ($25 for members). Call (847) 832-6600, or visit kohlchildrensmuseum.org.

• The DuPage Children's Museum hosts its 18th annual Family Fun Bubble Bash from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 31. Highlights include a performance by children's music duo Wendy & DB, face painting, treats, art projects and a countdown to "midnight" at noon. Guests can celebrate the countdown with confetti, bubbles or a sensory-friendly alternative. Admission is $25 per person for nonmembers and $20 for members. The DuPage Children's Museum is at 301 N. Washington St., Naperville. (630) 637-8000 or dupagechildrensmuseum.org.

• Grab your ice skates as Rosemont hosts its ice skating and fireworks event from 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, to 1 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, and again from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, at the Chicago Wolves Ice Rink at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Admission is free. Skate rental is $8. Fireworks at midnight. Call (847) 349-5008, or visit rosemont.com.

• Gameworks, Inc., at the Streets of Woodfield, 601 N. Martingale Road, Schaumburg, will host a Family New Year's Eve Party from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. Event features a countdown at 2 p.m., a balloon drop, party favors and game-playing. Packages are $15-$20. To purchase tickets by Monday, Dec. 30, call (847) 413-2660, or visit gameworks.com. Gameworks will also offer special holiday hours, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, and Wednesday, Jan. 1.

• Take a spin over to Whirlyball in Vernon Hills for two New Year's Eve events. The Family New Year's Eve Party runs from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, and features a lunch/dinner buffet, laser tag, bowling and unlimited whirlyball. Admission is $20 for kids and $30 for adults. Tickets are available at tiny.cc/wbvhnyefamily. That evening, Whirlyball hosts its Whirly Into the New Year party from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. Highlights include unlimited whirlyball, laser tag, bowling and appetizers. Admission is $65 per person with two drink tickets; or $85 per person with a drink package from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Visit tiny.cc/wbnye2020vh. Whirlyball is at 285 Center Drive, Vernon Hills.

• Brookfield Zoo welcomes 2020 at its Zoo Year's Eve celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, in the Holly Jolly Theater (in the swan pavilion). Event features a DJ, games, prizes, party favors and a countdown to "midnight" at 8 p.m. There will also be a countdown at 7:30 p.m. in the Hamill Family Play Zoo for kids and their families. Zoo admission is $14.95-$21.95. Free for members and military personnel (with valid ID). Parking is $14. Visit czs.org.

Mezzo-soprano Annie Rosen joins the New Philharmonic and maestro Kirk Muspratt for three concerts Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn. - courtesy of the McAninch Arts Center

• Mezzo-soprano Annie Rosen joins the New Philharmonic and maestro Kirk Muspratt for three concerts featuring marches, arias, waltzes and music from films at 2, 5:30 and 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. A Cookies with Kirk program in the lobby follows each performance. Tickets are $67. A limited amount of Gold Circle tickets are available for $77, and include champagne and party favors. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org.

• Everything is coming up purple in 2020 as the Arcada Theatre hosts its New Year's Eve Purple Party at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. The Bronx Wanderers and The Purple Experience (a Prince tribute band) perform. Admission is $35 for rear balcony seats; $55 or $75 for front-and-middle balcony seats (with open bar, slider sandwich bar and dessert bar); and $75-$95 for main floor seating (with open bar, sandwich and dessert bars and access to dance floor). Everyone gets party favors. The Arcada Theatre is at 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. (630) 962-7000 or oshows.com.

City celebrations

• The Time Traveler's Society hosts its Time Traveler's Soiree Themed Party beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Otherworld Theatre Company, 3914 N. Clark St., Chicago. The evening features dancing, heavy hors d'oeuvres, a champagne toast and a balloon drop at midnight. Guests are asked to dress for an era or a year that they recently visited through "time travel." Admission is $100 with an open bar, or $70 with a cash bar. Tickets at eventbite.com. Visit otherworldtheatre.org.

• Guests ages 21 and older can ring in the new year at the Crystal Gardens New Year's Eve 2020 event at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Crystal Gardens at Navy Pier, 700 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Highlights include music, food, a champagne toast at midnight, more than 20 bars, hats, party favors and a private terrace to watch the fireworks at midnight. Dress code is cocktail/semi-formal attire. Admission fees/packages vary. The Resolution Gala at AON Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier, 840 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, begins at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. The event, also for ages 21 and older, features more than 30 bars, music, fireworks and more. Admission packages vary. Visit navypier.org.