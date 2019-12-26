Happy New Year! Suburban bars, restaurants ready to send out 2019 with a bang

There's a champagne toast at midnight at City Works and Old Town Pour House locations. Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

New Year's Day is the perfect time to look ahead to all the possibilities that await in 2020. But first, why not send out 2019 with a bang? Bars and restaurants across the suburbs are offering all sorts of parties, dinners, champagne toasts and more to celebrate. Let the New Year's Eve party and New Year's Day brunch planning begin.

Antico Posto

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200 or antico-posto.com/. Dine on holiday specials from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, including lobster caprese, pistachio-crusted sea bass, lobster risotto, white chocolate raspberry cheesecake and more. Reservations requested.

Alumni Club

1540 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 519-7555, alumniclub.pub/. New Year's Eve rocks with balloons and party favors, a party DJ and dancing and an explosive countdown to midnight. The best part: It's free. Cash bar. Reservations will be taken up to 9:30 p.m.

Arcada Theatre

105 E. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 962-7000, arcadalive.com/event/purple-xperience/. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tuesday ahead of performances by the Bronx Wanderers at 9 p.m. and Purple Xperience at 10:15 p.m. Tickets run $35-$95, with the more expensive tickets including an open bar, a slider/mini sandwich bar, a dessert bar and party favors. Buy tickets online.

Avante Banquets

1050 Northwest Hwy., Fox River Grove, (847) 287-1006 or avantebanquets.com/events. Party the night away at Avante's New Year's Eve Gala from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. The $150 all-inclusive package includes hors d'oeuvres, five hours of premium open bar, a four-course dinner featuring a filet and lobster entree, unlimited wine, entertainment from Tony Ocean, dancing, party hats and favors, and a balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight. Reservations required.

B. Restaurant

3500 Midwest Road, Oak Brook, (630) 850-5542 or oakbrookhillsresortchicago.com/. On New Year's Eve, get ready to party starting with a four-course prix fixe dinner, a glass of champagne, a jazz trio, a live DJ after 10 p.m., party favors and photos. The first seating, from 6 to 7:45 p.m., is $49 and the second seating, from 8 to 10 p.m., is $69. Reservations are required.

Legendary Island Cocktails are $2.20 at Bahama Breeze on New Year's Eve. - Courtesy of Bahama Breeze

406 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 884-7060 or bahamabreeze.com/. From open to close on New Year's Eve, enjoy live music and Bahama Breeze's Legendary Island Cocktails -- Killer Bee, Painkiller, Goombay Smash, Rum Runner, Dark 'N Stormy and Pirate Paradise -- for $2.20. On New Year's Day, kick back with live music and a $4, $5, $6 offer featuring half-off select appetizers, $4 classic cocktails and 20-ounce drafts and bottled beers, $5 specialty drinks, including the Frozen Bahamarita and Mojito Cubano, and $6 Legendary Island Cocktail of the Month.

Bar Louie

Suburban locations in Geneva, Mount Prospect, Naperville, Oakbrook Terrace and Schaumburg, barlouie.com/. Check individual locations for specific parties. Bar Louie hosts Roaring 20s parties from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. New Year's Eve (7 p.m. to 1 a.m. in Schaumburg). A free ticket includes admission only (sold out in Naperville). A $50 elite ticket includes admission, champagne toast, four drink tickets and one appetizer. Bar Louie Oakbrook Terrace will have two DJs in two spaces, including an outdoor Winter Wonderland on the patio. Doors open at 8 p.m.; cocktail party attire suggested. The food package only includes cover, two hours of open buffet, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. The $95 food and drink package includes cover, two-hour open buffet, three premium drink tickets, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com/.

Raise a champagne toast at midnight at Beatrix. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. Beatrix says goodbye to 2019 with seasonal specials including jumbo lump crabcake with Asian pear, pomegranate and watercress and beef tenderloin with short rib ragout, whipped Yukon Gold potatoes, baby beets and Brussels sprouts. Raise a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Kick off the New Year with brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Try a Spicy Bloody Mary or Boozy Banana Joe while noshing on green chili enchiladas, Belgian-style waffles, the mushroom and quinoa burger and more.

Big Bowl

215 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 808-8880, and 1950 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-8881, bigbowl.com/. On New Year's Eve, Big Bowl will be serving the regular menu in addition to daily specials from 11:15 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Lincolnshire and noon to 11 p.m. in Schaumburg. Reservations required. New Year's Day hours are noon to 9 p.m.

The Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300 or theblossomcafe.com. Nosh on a five-course dinner for two between 3 and 10 p.m. Tuesday featuring an appetizer, soup, salad, a choice of twin filet mignon Oscar, filet mignon and lobster tail or parmesan-crusted rib-eye and dessert. Reservations suggested.

Bub City Rosemont hosts a barbecue brunch and build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar on New Year's Day. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

MB Financial Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399 or bub-city.com/rosemont/. Enjoy barbecue and live music by Suburban Cowboys starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Dine on specials such as smoked prime rib, all-you-can-eat fried chicken and drink up $10 glasses of bubbly and $5 margaritas and Back Porch Teas. Reservations recommended. Come back on Wednesday for a barbecue brunch and build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live music starts at noon.

Carlucci Rosemont

6111 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 518-0990 or carluccirosemont.com/. Toast New Year's Eve with a five-course dinner for $99 per person starting at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Dine on calamari or burrata; soup or salad; campanelle con gamberi or penne estivo; grilled 9-ounce beef tenderloin filet, risotto con funghi e costolette or branzino al forno; and tiramisu espresso, crème brûlée or flourless chocolate cake. Plus, enjoy live music from This End Up, party favors, a champagne toast and more. An a la carte dinner will be available from 4 to 8 p.m. Reservations required.

Che Figata

2155 CityGate Lane, Suite 103, Naperville, (630) 579-3210 or chefigatakitchen.com/. Celebrate New Year's Eve with either a four-course or eight-course tasting menu, priced from $65 to $100. Reservations are required.

CityGate Grille

2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010 or citygategrille.com/. Ring in the New Year with fine food, classic cocktails, live jazz and a champagne toast at midnight on New Year's Eve. Reservations required.

City Works

1850 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 584-2500; 929 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 984-3571; 365 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, (847) 941-0990; cityworksrestaurant.com/. Celebrate "Brew Year's Eve" Tuesday with chef specials including ahi tuna poke for $16, filet medallions for $28 and Cajun linguine for $16. There's a champagne toast at midnight, party music and a chance to win a $100 gift card. Come back at 10 a.m. Wednesday for a New Year's Day Rock N' Roll recovery brunch featuring the Jon Bon Jovi, Chak Shuka Khan and the Johnny Hash. Reservations encouraged.

The Clubhouse

298 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-0600, or theclubhouse.com/. Ring in the New Year with live music from DJ Macie and dancing on the first floor from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Make reservations for the $65 four-course steak and seafood prix fixe dinner available from 4 to 11 p.m. Nosh on lobster bisque, salad, an entree of twin cold water lobster tails with either a petite filet mignon or 10-ounce slow-roasted prime rib, and a choice of dessert. The regular dinner menu will be available. Reservations required. Return on Wednesday for the New Year's Day Recovery Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's $36 for adults, $15 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and younger. Reservations required.

Concorde Banquets

20922 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, (847) 438-0025 or concordebanquets.com/menus/holiday. Concorde goes all out for its New Year's Eve Gala. It starts at 7 p.m. with cocktails and apps. Dinner, featuring broiled filet mignon and lobster tail, is at 8 p.m. and dancing is from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Also, there's a 4½-hour top-shelf open bar, late-night bites, a European pastry table, music, champagne toast, party favors and a balloon drop at midnight. It's $125. Reservations required.

D'Andrea Banquets

4419 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake, (815) 459-7234 or dandreabanquets.com/. Starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, dine on hors d'oeuvres, filet and lobster and sweets, plus enjoy a five-hour premium open bar, a DJ, dancing, party hats, favors, a champagne toast and a balloon drop. It's $90. Reservations required.

D.O.C Wine Bar

326 Yorktown Shopping Center, Lombard, (630) 627-6666 or docwinebarchicago.com/. Make your New Year's Eve dinner reservations soon. And head back to D.O.C for the New Year's Day Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The $35 buffet features a carving station and bottomless Bloody Marys or mimosas. Reservations requested.

Dover Straits

890 E. Route 45, Mundelein, (847) 949-1550 or doverstraits.com/. Call to make reservations for New Year's Eve dinner.

Drake Oak Brook

2301 York Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-0000 or thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/. On New Year's Eve, dance the night away from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with a live DJ, a premium open bar, party favors, midnight champagne toast and late-night snacks for $90. For $149, enjoy a gourmet dinner with open bar that begins at 6:30 p.m. featuring carving stations, entrees, salads, seafood, sides, desserts and more. Reservations required.

Drink

871 E. Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, (847) 397-3100, drinknightclub.com/. Dance the night away from 8 p.m. to midnight Tuesday. What sets this party apart is the explosive video countdown at midnight, two balloon drops, dancing and three DJs. The $75 Gold VIP package includes a premium four-hour open bar from 8 p.m. to midnight and a deluxe appetizer buffet from 8 to 10 p.m. General admission after 9 p.m. is $25 based on space.

Durty Nellie's

180 N. Smith St., Palatine, (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com/. Roll into 2020 with Durty Nellie's Roaring '20s party on New Year's Eve featuring Wedding Banned. A $75 VIP ticket gets you general admission to the show, appetizers, party favors, a three-hour drink package from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and a champagne toast at midnight. General admission to the show is $20. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com/.

Empire

48 W. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 355-9000 or empireburgerbar.com/. Running from 8:30 p.m. to midnight on New Year's Eve, DJ Smitty will be spinning all night. Reserved seating is $65 per person and includes party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. General admission is $20 at the door and includes party favors and a champagne toast at midnight.

Fat Rosie's

47 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 328-0060, and 28 Kansas St.., Frankfort, (815) 534-1640, fatrosies.com/. On Wednesday, refuel at Fat Rosie's special New Year's Day Brunch and Bloody Maria Bar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are strongly recommended. Dinner will be available from 3 p.m. until close.

Finn McCool's

72 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake, (815) 356-1155, finnmccoolschicago.com/crystallake/. New Year's Eve features an explosive video countdown, a DJ and dancing, party favors and a balloon drop, all for no cover.

Found Kitchen & Social House

1631 Chicago Ave., Evanston, (847) 868-8945 or foundkitchen.com/. Large and small groups are welcome to ring in the new year with a New Year's Eve five-course feast. Reservations start at 5:30 p.m. for the $68 dinner, which includes a champagne toast at midnight and party favors. Dinner features an amuse-bouche of a "loaded" sunchoke chip; first course of vichyssoise, potato and leek soup or kale Caesar salad; second course of charcuterie or artisan cheeses; third course of roasted trout, country-style bouillabaisse or rutabaga tagliatelle; fourth course of braised short rib or cauliflower steak; and, for dessert, sweet potato pie with toasted mallow and textures of chocolate. Reservations required.

Gameworks

Streets of Woodfield, 601 N. Martingale Road, Suite 115, Schaumburg, (847) 413-2660 or gameworks.com/locations/ schaumburg/. Expect fun for all ages during Gameworks' special family New Year's Eve party from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. There will even be a countdown and balloon drop at 2:20 p.m. Packages, which range from $15-$20, include party favors and game play. Tickets are required.

Gene & Georgetti Rosemont will be serving up King Crab Legs on New Year's Eve. - Courtesy Soda Fountain Photography

9421 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont, (847) 653-3300 or geneandgeorgetti.com/. Dine on a special New Year's Eve dinner Tuesday. Enjoy a jazz trio during dinner, dancing to a DJ music and a complimentary glass of bubbly. Choose from Lobster Diavolo for $42, King Crab Legs for $69 a pound or a 45-day, 18-ounce, dry-aged bone-in rib-eye and more. Dessert features a flourless chocolate soufflé with gelato and berries or pannetone al mascarpone, both for $14. The regular menu will be available. Reservations required. Closed on New Year's Day.

Gifford's Kitchen and Social

2300 Bushwood Drive, Elgin, (847) 649-3900 or giffordskitchen.com/. Get dressed up in your best Roaring '20s garb for a Gatsby's party at Gifford's. The $125 package includes a prime rib buffet, dancing to a DJ, four-hour house-brand open bar and a champagne toast at midnight. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com/.

Harvest Restaurant

Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 584-6300 or pheasantrun.com/. The special New Year's Eve menu includes French cut chicken, fettuccini Alfredo, center-cut 8-ounce beef filet, crusted halibut, prime rib, shrimp and scallops, plus starters and desserts.

Hilton Chicago Northbrook

2855 N. Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 509-7070 or chicagonorthbrook.hilton.com. The New Year's Eve dinner package features passed hors d'oeuvres, a four-course dinner with wine service, five hours of open bar, dancing to a DJ, party hats and favors for $317 per couple. Reservations required.

Kick off the New Year at Hofbrauhaus' New Year's Eve Party. - Courtesy of Hofbrauhaus Chicago

5500 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 671-2739 or hofbrauhauschicago.com/. Families can ring in 2019 at a "Munich-style" family-friendly celebration from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Be wowed by magician John Measer before the parade and toast to Munich's New Year at 5 p.m. All guests will receive a complimentary glass of champagne or sparkling juice. It's $10 per child, which includes a kids meal. For adults later on, Hofbräuhaus will celebrate at midnight with a champagne toast and fireworks above Parkway Bank Park. Reservations recommended.

Hotel Baker

100 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 584-2100 or hotelbaker.com/new-years-eve-dinner-2019/. Say goodbye to 2019 at one of two New Year's Eve dinner seatings, with the first from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the second from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., featuring an a la carte dinner menu. Reservations required.

Joe's Live

MB Financial Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com/. The doors open at 8 p.m., with Sixteen Candles headlining at 9 p.m. Tuesday. The $70 general admission ticket includes a premium drink package and a dinner buffet. The $150 balcony ticket includes the drink package, plus a premium dinner buffet featuring a carving station with prime rib and smoked meats. Another perk: $5 off brunch the next day at Bub City with your ticket stub.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999 or johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. Johnny's New Year's Eve party features live music from Bonnie Bridges starting at 7:30 p.m. Complimentary champagne toast and party favors at midnight.

Kings Dining & Entertainment

5505 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 233-0099 or kings-de.com/rosemont. Kings goes Roaring into 2020 Gatsby-style from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday. General admission ($70.34) includes a buffet, table games, party favors, a specialty cocktail and a champagne toast. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com/. New Year's Eve hours are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and New Year's Day, Kings is open from 11 a.m. to midnight. Reservations required.

Kona Grill

3051 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 515-8395 or konagrill.com/. Join Kona Grill for a $60 prix fixe dinner to ring in the New Year Tuesday. The special menu includes lobster pot stickers, Vietnamese winter salad, salmon en papillote, angry filet and whiskey bread pudding. Plus, the happy hour menu, ranging from $3-$9, will be available all day Wednesday.

Lucille's at Drury Lane

100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300 or lucillerestaurant.com/. Dine on a multicourse meal at 3 p.m. Tuesday for $45, 6 p.m. for $75 or 9 p.m. for $70. Each dinner ends with a champagne toast. Come back on New Year's Day for a champagne brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Choose from 10 food stations, desserts, bottomless mimosas and more. It's $45 for adults, $20 for kids 6-12, $15 for kids 3-5, and free for kids 2 and younger. Reservations required.

Lucky Star Bar

1175 W. Lake St., Bartlett, (630) 830-7200, luckystarbar.com. Lucky Star will be kickin' it with a New Year's Eve party featuring DJ Dave all night. Don't miss the balloon drop, explosive video countdown and dance lessons with Estelle. The party runs from 7 p.m. to midnight Tuesday. The $45 Diamond Package includes a three-hour call open bar from 9 p.m. to midnight and a dinner buffet from 7 to 9 p.m. The $35 Gold Package features a three-hour open bar. The $25 Silver Package features the dinner buffet. No cover after midnight.

Main Event

2575 Pratum Ave., Hoffman Estates, (847) 645-1111, and 28250 Diehl Road, Warrenville, (630) 393-9400 or mainevent.com/. Fun is the name of the game with all-you-can-play activities or arcade games for $14.95 on New Year's Eve. The special starts at 4 p.m. Plus, kids eat for free with the purchase of one food item for $8.99 or more. No reservations required.

Martini Room

161 E. Chicago St., Elgin, (847) 741-0349 or martiniroomelgin.com/. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with dancing to DJ Brenn starting at 9 p.m. Sip on a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

Meze Mediterraneo

680 Mall Drive, Schaumburg, (847) 598-6393 or mezewine.com/. Get decked out for Meze's New Year's Eve Masquerade Party. Dine from the chef's special select menu before dancing the night away to live music from LuLu from 9 p.m. to midnight. Masks will be given out along with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Reservations required.

Mon Ami Gabi Oak Brook

260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-1900 or monamigabi.com/oak-brook/. Between 11:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday, dine on the plat du jour: Half Duck a L'Orange.

Moretti's

For details, see morettisrestaurants.com/.

• Barrington: 128 Wool St., (847) 469-1300. Dine on the Chef's NYE specials, plus there's a video countdown at midnight, balloon drops and dancing to DJ Phil K. Swift until 3 a.m.

• Bartlett: 1175 W. Lake St., (630) 837-4992. The whole family can enjoy the Kids' New Year's Eve Party, with seatings at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Tuesday. Dine on pizza, pasta, salad and ice cream, plus enjoy an explosive kids countdown, balloon drop, confetti, party favors, a DJ and dancing. It's $11.95 for kids and $17.95 for adults; reservations required. For adults, there will be an explosive video countdown at midnight, balloons and party favors. No cover.

• Fox Lake: 164 S. Route 12, (847) 973-1800. Make reservations for the Kids' New Year's Eve Party, with seatings at 2, 5 and 8 p.m. It's $11.95 for kids and $17.95 for adults.

• Hoffman Estates: 2475 W. Higgins Road, (847) 885-0400. Make reservations for the Kids' New Year's Eve Party, with seatings at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. It's $11.95 for kids and $17.95 for adults. Come back later for an explosive video countdown at midnight, balloons and party favors. No cover.

• Lake in the Hills: 220 N. Randall Road, (847) 854-7220. The Kids' New Year's Eve Party happens at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. It's $11.95 for kids and $17.95 for adults.

• Mount Prospect: 1799 S. Busse Road, (847) 593-2200. Seatings for the Kids' New Year's Eve Party are at 3 and 6:30 p.m. It's $11.95 for kids and $17.95 for adults. Later, adults can enjoy the explosive video countdown at midnight, balloons and party favors. No cover.

• Rosemont: 9519 W. Higgins Road, (847) 692-6600, Rosemont. The Kids' New Year's Eve Party happens at 2 p.m. Tuesday. It's $11.95 for kids and $17.95 for adults. Later, there's an explosive video countdown at midnight, balloons and party favors. No cover.

• Schaumburg: 1893 Walden Office Square, (847) 397-4200. Seatings for the Kids' New Year's Eve Party are at 3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. It's $11.95 for kids and $17.95 for adults.

Morton's celebrates New Year's Day with bar bites specials. - Courtesy of Morton's

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, or mortons.com/. On Wednesday, kick off the new year with Morton's "Power Hour" happy hour featuring specially priced beer, wine, martinis, cocktails and bar bites. Naperville: Drink specials all day; bar bites until 6:30 p.m. Northbrook: Specials from 5 to 7 p.m. Rosemont: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Schaumburg: 5 to 7 p.m. in the bar area only.

Niche

14 S. Third St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000 or nichegeneva.com/. On Tuesday, Niche offers two New Year's Eve dinner options. The $100 four-course dinner has seatings at 5 p.m. and features a salad of crispy Brussels sprouts; roasted delicata squash; grilled venison tenderloin; and brown butter cake with Meyer lemon gelato and toffee sauce. The six-course dinner, which costs $150, has seatings at 7:30 p.m. The dinner includes two more courses: Timberfeast Duck confit ravioli and skatewing schnitzel and nori spaetzle. The optional wine pairing is $35 for the four-course and $50 for the six-course dinner. Reservations required.

It's "Brew Year's Eve" Tuesday at City Works and Old Town Pour House locations. - Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, oldtownpourhouse.com/. Celebrate "Brew Year's Eve" Tuesday with chef specials including ahi tuna poke for $16, filet medallions for $28 and Cajun linguine for $16. There's a champagne toast at midnight, party music and a chance to win a $100 gift card. Come back at 10 a.m. Wednesday for a New Year's Day Rock N' Roll recovery brunch featuring the Jon Bon Jovi, Chak Shuka Khan and the Johnny Hash. Reservations encouraged.

151 Kitchen Bar

151 N. York St., Elmhurst, (331) 979-7198 or 151elmhurst.com/. Get all decked out for 151's second annual masquerade New Year's Eve party from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Get ready to dance to a DJ all night, plus take advantage of passed hors d'oeuvres, open bar, grazing stations, dessert, coffee, a champagne toast, party favors and more. It's $90 until Dec. 27 and $114 after. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com/. Come back on Wednesday for an '80s New Year's Day Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The buffet is $29 for adults and $13 for kids. Bottomless mimosas are $13.

O'Toole's

412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599 or timothyotooles.com/libertyville/. Starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday, the $15 cover includes dancing to a DJ, party favors and a champagne split or Miller High Life tall boy.

Pennyville Station

112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841 or pennyvillestation.com/. For New Year's Eve, there will be multiple holiday seatings, the full dinner menu, a one-night-only Surf N' Turf special and live entertainment. The 5 p.m. seating features a balloon drop for the kids at 6:30 p.m. There's also a 7:30 p.m. seating. The 9:30 p.m. seating includes a balloon drop at midnight. Reservations are recommended.

Perry's Steakhouse and Grille

5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808 or perryssteakhouse.com/menu-locations/chicago/oak-brook/. Start New Year's Eve night with a three-course meal followed by a champagne toast in Bar 79 at midnight. Dinner starts with a choice of soup or salad; main course options include the 8-ounce Filet Perry wrapped with applewood-smoked bacon and topped with jumbo lump crab meat and more. Dessert includes white chocolate cheesecake, the dessert trio or the chocolate crunch. For reservations before 5:30 p.m. dinner is $59.95, and for reservations at 5:45 p.m. or later dinner is $79.95. The regular menu will not be offered. The restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight; Bar 79 will be open until 1 a.m. Reservations required. Closed on New Year's Day.

Expect a raucous party on New Year's Eve at Pete's Dueling Piano Bar. - Courtesy of Kyle Flubacker

5540 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 728-7383 or petesduelingpianobar.com/. Doors open at 7 p.m., with entertainment beginning at 8 p.m. New Year's Eve. General admission is $20. The party package, for a table of four, includes light hors d'oeuvres, three drinks per person, party favors and a bottle of champagne for $400. Reservations are required.

Pinstripes

7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323. pinstripes.com/. Starting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, enjoy dinner, drinks, live music, a champagne toast and balloon drop at 8 p.m. and midnight on New Year's Eve. No cover. Reservations recommended.

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433 or prairiegrasscafe.com/. Want to celebrate early on New Year's Eve? Prairie Grass is offering dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Start with a glass of Bugey-Cerdon for $15 or a Mistletoe Kiss cocktail. Specials include lobster and shrimp cocktail for $39, grilled Ora King Salmon for $36 or slow-braised short ribs for $28. Reservations are recommended. Closed on New Year's Day.

Rack House

222 E. Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 640-7225 or rackhousetavern.com/. On New Year's Day, roll out of bed and head to the Pajama Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring mimosas, Bloody Marys and brunch. The full menu will be available, too. Reservations requested.

Real Time Sports

1120 W. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village, (847) 534-5000 or realtimesportsbar.com/. Real Time's New Year's Eve bash goes all out with an open bar from 9 p.m. to midnight, a DJ, party favors, a champagne toast and a late-night breakfast buffet for $50. If you don't want the package, there's no cover.

Rep's Place

3200 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, (224) 347-2916 or repsplace.com/. The New Year's Eve party happens from 9 p.m. to midnight Tuesday.

Roka Akor offers a lavish New Year's Eve dinner. - Courtesy of Roka Akor

166 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 634-7652 or rokaakor.com/oak-brook/. It's a party all day on New Year's Eve, running from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday. Take advantage of a champagne greet and Great Gatsby favors. There will be a special tasting menu for $109 featuring prime beef tataki, grilled sea bass, toro tartar with Osetra caviar and more. Reservations required.

Sam's of Arlington

1863 W. Central Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 577-1800 or samsofarlington.com/. New Year's Eve specials include prime rib, twin lobster tails, filet mignon Oscar, mahi mahi, porterhouse pork chop and more. Closed New Year's Day.

Santo Cielo

123 Water St., Suite 509, Naperville, (630) 323-0700 or stcielo.com/. Ring in the New Year at two-hour seatings Tuesday. The first and second seatings, at 5 to 5:30 p.m. and 7 to 7:30 p.m., feature a four-course tasting menu that costs $75. The 9:30 to 10 p.m. seating, which includes a four-course tasting menu, party favors and a midnight toast, costs $90. On the menu are scallop ceviche, coconut and butternut squash soup, herb-crusted flat iron steak or guava-miso-glazed arctic char, and champagne cheesecake. A vegetarian option will be available upon request. Two optional beverage pairings cost $35 each. Reservations are required.

Saranello's

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878 or saranellos.com/. The New Year's Day brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring the traditional grand buffet, mimosas and Bloody Marys.

Shaw's Crab House

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722 or shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. On Tuesday, the dinner menu will be available from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Shaw's will be serving up a New Year's Day brunch. Pajama attire is encouraged. From 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., nosh on breakfast and seafood favorites. All guests who wear pajamas will receive a $20.20 gift card to use toward their next Shaw's visit. It's $65 for adults (plus tax and gratuity), $15 for kids 7-12, and free for kids 6 and younger. Reservations recommended.

Sullivan's Steakhouse

244 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 305-0230 or sullivanssteakhouse.com/. Ring in 2019 with a four-course prix fixe menu for $69 from 3 to 5 p.m. and $85 from 5 p.m. until close. Dinner features a starter, soup or salad, entree (16-ounce rib-eye, 8-ounce filet mignon, herb brick chicken), a side and dessert (New York-style cheesecake, bananas Foster bread pudding, Key lime pie or vanilla creme brulee). Open from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Reservations required.

Tap In Pub

2155 CityGate Lane, Naperville, (331) 457-5798 or tapinpub.com/. On Tuesday, a DJ will be playing all night, plus there will be a toast at midnight. Open until 2 a.m.

Timothy O'Toole's Pub

5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee, (847) 249-0800 or timothyotooles.com/. Starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday, the $10 cover includes a champagne split or Miller High Life tall boy can, party favors and drinks specials.

Timothy O'Toole's Pub

10 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa, (847) 979-0600. timothyotooles.com/.The party starts at 9 p.m. Tuesday. The $10 cover includes a choice of a champagne split or a Miller High Life tall boy, party favors and dancing to a DJ.

Tokio Asian Fusion

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 278-5181 or tokioasianfusion.com/. The restaurant welcomes 2020 with a giveback promotion. All diners who spend a minimum of $20 on Wednesday will receive a gift card for $20.20 to use on a future visit. Dine in only.

Tuscany

550 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 465-9988 or tuscanychicago.com/location/wheeling/. New Year's Eve at Tuscany features a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, a special New Year's Eve Chef's Menu created by executive chef Bolla Loza and live music from Rendition beginning at 8 p.m. The regular menu also will be available. Enjoy $9 holiday cocktails. Reservations are required.

Victory Meat and Seafood

116 N. York St., Elmhurst, (630) 359-5599 or victorymeatandseafood.com/. Enjoy live music from 8:30 p.m. until midnight on New Year's Eve while dining on featured dishes such as hand-cut prime rib, cold water lobster, surf and turf, Chilean sea bass and more. Reservations required.

Village Tavern & Grill

291 S. Schmale Road, Carol Stream, (630) 668-1101 or villagetavernandgrill.com/. Join the family New Year's Eve party, with countdowns every hour starting at 5 p.m., champagne for adults, sparkling grape juice for the kids and party favors. Make reservations for parties of six or more.

Wheatstack

5900 S. Route 53, Lisle, (630) 968-1920, option 2, or wheatstacklisle.com/events.html. Celebrate the new year from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, with a 12-ounce prime rib dinner for $22. Reservations required.

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100. wildfirerestaurant.com/. For New Year's Eve, order off the regular menu or try a daily special. Tuesday hours are 11:15 a.m. to 11 p.m. The restaurants will be open from 11:15 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Oak Brook and noon to 9 p.m. in Glenview, Lincolnshire and Schaumburg.

Yard House rings in New Year's Eve with a complimentary beer toast, specials and more. - Courtesy of Yard House

1880 Tower Drive, Glenview, (847) 729-9273, and 2301 Fountain Square Drive, Lombard, (630) 495-1912, yardhouse.com/. There will be party favors, a complimentary beer toast with Noble Pursuit and specials on New Year's Eve. Plus, pints and goblets are $5 from 6 to 10 p.m. and Happy Hour and Late Night Happy Hour feature half-off pizzas and appetizers and $2 off beer, wine, spirits and cocktails.