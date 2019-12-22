Where to ring in the New Year with a dash of music in Chicago, suburbs

The Student Body presides over the Boozy Prom NYE celebration at Station 34 in Mount Prospect. Courtesy of The Student Body

If you haven't had a chance to think beyond next week's holidays to the New Year's Eve celebrations ahead, here are a few ideas for concert outings to welcome 2020 in Chicago and the suburbs:

• New Philharmonic New Year's Eve Concert: 2, 5:30 and 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $65-$67; $77 for Gold Circle Table Seating which also includes a glass of bubbly and party favors in your premium seats. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org.

• Bronx Wanderers: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $35-$45. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Celebration at the Carillon: Early family countdown at 5:30 p.m.; midnight celebration starting at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Millennium Carillon, 443 Aurora Ave., Naperville. Free. (630) 848-3500 or napervilleparks.org.

• A Great Gatsby Themed New Year's Eve Affair with Identity Crisis, Seven Soul and Twice the Action: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $10-$20. (331) 777-4712 or ticketweb.com.

• The Keith Semple Band at Eaglewood: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Eaglewood Resort and Spa, 1401 Nordic Road, Itasca. $359 for a special performance by Keith Semple while ringing in the new year with food stations, a sparkling wine toast and balloon drop, five-hour open bar, an overnight package for two and a chef-crafted breakfast for the day after. Advanced reservations are highly recommended. (630) 694-5921 or eaglewoodresort.com.

Catch American English when the band plays Crystal Lake's Raue Center for the Arts Tuesday, Dec. 31. -

• American English: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $30-$40. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org.

• New Year's Eve at Pete's Dueling Piano Bar: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Pete's Dueling Piano Bar, 5540 Park Place, Rosemont. $20-$400. (847) 728-7383 or petesduelingpianobar.com.

• The Neverly Brothers -- A Rock n' Roll Tribute: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $35. (630) 584-6300 or pheasantrun.com.

Ring in the new year with Mungion at Martyrs' in Chicago. - Courtesy of Mungion

• Mungion NYE Celebration: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Martyrs', 3855 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $30. (773) 404-9494 or martyrslive.com.

• New Year's Eve Prince Party with the Bronx Wanderers and the Purple Xperience: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $55-$95. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Andrew W.K., Air Credits, Rich Jones, DJ Buck Foley: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Concord Music Hall, 2051 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $29.99. (773) 570-4000 or concordmusichall.com.

• NYE with ARRA & The Remedy: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Tailgaters Sports Bar & Grill, 431 W. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. $18-$27. (630) 679-1994 or ticketweb.com.

• The Aggrolites, Toxic Toast (Tribute to Mighty Mighty Bosstones), Still Alive, DJ Chuck Wren: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $22. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

Andrew W.K. headlines a NYE show at Concord Music Hall with Air Credits, Rich Jones and the return of DJ Buck Foley. - Associated Press, 2015

• Motion City Soundtrack "Don't Call It a Comeback 2020": 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. Tickets start at $100. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

• Cirrus Falcon: 8:30 p.m. Tue. Dec. 31, at Peggy Kinnane's, 8 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. No cover. (847) 577-7733 or peggykinnanes.com.

• Boozy Prom featuring The Student Body: 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Station 34, 34 S. Main St., Mount Prospect. $75-$85; more info at facebook.com. (847) 873-1230 or station34pizzapub.com.

• New Year's Eve with Sixteen Candles: 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $70-$150. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

• NYE Party featuring Chicago Loud 9: 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $80-$150. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

• New Year's Eve with Expo '76 & the Total Pro Horns plus Robert Cornelius: 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $40. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• Boots and Blazers New Years Event: 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $50-$100. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Candi Pop NYE Bubblegum Pop Dance Party: 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $15. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• 93XRT presents A New Year's Eve Celebration with Mt. Joy, Wilderado, Michigander: 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Metro, 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago. $40-$90; table packages available. (773) 549-4140 or metrochicago.com.

• New Year's Eve with William Elliott Whitmore, The Hill Country Devil, Nathan Graham, Bloodshot Records DJs: 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $25-$35. (773) 654-3971 or sleeping-village.com.

• A Zombie Nightmare on NYE featuring Nghtmre, Zomboy, Whipped Cream, and Wavedash: 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Tickets start at $59. (773) 561-9500 or aragonballroom.org.

• BADBADNOTGOOD, Angel Bat Dawid, Tha Brotherhood: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $40-$45. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.

Spend an evening with American Football at Schubas in Chicago on NYE. - Courtesy of Atiba Jefferson

• An Evening with American Football: 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $45-$50. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

• Tributosaurus Becomes The Eagles: 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $45-$100. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Roll in 2020 with the Roarin' 20s featuring Wedding Banned: 11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $20-$75. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues and is subject to change. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.