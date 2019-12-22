Where to ring in the New Year with a dash of music in Chicago, suburbs
If you haven't had a chance to think beyond next week's holidays to the New Year's Eve celebrations ahead, here are a few ideas for concert outings to welcome 2020 in Chicago and the suburbs:
• New Philharmonic New Year's Eve Concert: 2, 5:30 and 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $65-$67; $77 for Gold Circle Table Seating which also includes a glass of bubbly and party favors in your premium seats. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org.
• Bronx Wanderers: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $35-$45. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.
• Celebration at the Carillon: Early family countdown at 5:30 p.m.; midnight celebration starting at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Millennium Carillon, 443 Aurora Ave., Naperville. Free. (630) 848-3500 or napervilleparks.org.
• A Great Gatsby Themed New Year's Eve Affair with Identity Crisis, Seven Soul and Twice the Action: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $10-$20. (331) 777-4712 or ticketweb.com.
• The Keith Semple Band at Eaglewood: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Eaglewood Resort and Spa, 1401 Nordic Road, Itasca. $359 for a special performance by Keith Semple while ringing in the new year with food stations, a sparkling wine toast and balloon drop, five-hour open bar, an overnight package for two and a chef-crafted breakfast for the day after. Advanced reservations are highly recommended. (630) 694-5921 or eaglewoodresort.com.
• American English: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $30-$40. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org.
• New Year's Eve at Pete's Dueling Piano Bar: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Pete's Dueling Piano Bar, 5540 Park Place, Rosemont. $20-$400. (847) 728-7383 or petesduelingpianobar.com.
• The Neverly Brothers -- A Rock n' Roll Tribute: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $35. (630) 584-6300 or pheasantrun.com.
• Mungion NYE Celebration: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Martyrs', 3855 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $30. (773) 404-9494 or martyrslive.com.
• New Year's Eve Prince Party with the Bronx Wanderers and the Purple Xperience: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $55-$95. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.
• Andrew W.K., Air Credits, Rich Jones, DJ Buck Foley: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Concord Music Hall, 2051 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $29.99. (773) 570-4000 or concordmusichall.com.
• NYE with ARRA & The Remedy: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Tailgaters Sports Bar & Grill, 431 W. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. $18-$27. (630) 679-1994 or ticketweb.com.
• The Aggrolites, Toxic Toast (Tribute to Mighty Mighty Bosstones), Still Alive, DJ Chuck Wren: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $22. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.
• Motion City Soundtrack "Don't Call It a Comeback 2020": 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. Tickets start at $100. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.
• Cirrus Falcon: 8:30 p.m. Tue. Dec. 31, at Peggy Kinnane's, 8 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. No cover. (847) 577-7733 or peggykinnanes.com.
• Boozy Prom featuring The Student Body: 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Station 34, 34 S. Main St., Mount Prospect. $75-$85; more info at facebook.com. (847) 873-1230 or station34pizzapub.com.
• New Year's Eve with Sixteen Candles: 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $70-$150. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.
• NYE Party featuring Chicago Loud 9: 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $80-$150. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.
• New Year's Eve with Expo '76 & the Total Pro Horns plus Robert Cornelius: 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $40. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.
• Boots and Blazers New Years Event: 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $50-$100. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.
• Candi Pop NYE Bubblegum Pop Dance Party: 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $15. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.
• 93XRT presents A New Year's Eve Celebration with Mt. Joy, Wilderado, Michigander: 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Metro, 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago. $40-$90; table packages available. (773) 549-4140 or metrochicago.com.
• New Year's Eve with William Elliott Whitmore, The Hill Country Devil, Nathan Graham, Bloodshot Records DJs: 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $25-$35. (773) 654-3971 or sleeping-village.com.
• A Zombie Nightmare on NYE featuring Nghtmre, Zomboy, Whipped Cream, and Wavedash: 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Tickets start at $59. (773) 561-9500 or aragonballroom.org.
• BADBADNOTGOOD, Angel Bat Dawid, Tha Brotherhood: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $40-$45. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.
• An Evening with American Football: 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $45-$50. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.
• Tributosaurus Becomes The Eagles: 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $45-$100. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.
• Roll in 2020 with the Roarin' 20s featuring Wedding Banned: 11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $20-$75. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.
