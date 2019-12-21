Weekend picks: Comedian Steve Byrne returns to Schaumburg's Improv; seasonal satire at Metropolis

Brett Eldredge brings the second day of his "GLOW Live" tour to the Chicago Theatre Saturday, Dec. 21. Associated Press, 2018

Steve Byrne returns to the Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg.

Byrne returns

Comedian Steve Byrne ("Sullivan and Son," "Always Amazing") continues his run of standup shows this weekend at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21

One last chance

This is your last weekend to dine with Santa before the big day Wednesday. Allgauer's on the Riverfront is hosting a special Breakfast with Santa from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Enjoy a breakfast buffet, a sugar cookie-making station and pictures with Santa, which will be available for purchase. It's $19.95 for adults and $12.95 for children. Allgauer's on the Riverfront is at 2855 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 664-7999 or allgauers-on-the-riverfront.business.site/.

Singing for a Cure

Two months ago, Stubhy Pandav of Lucky Boys Confusion revealed his struggle with multiple sclerosis and announced a charity event to benefit the Accelerated Cure Project. The Singing for a Cure show, this Saturday at Bottom Lounge, is a full day of music broken into a few parts. The afternoon session features performances by LBC, El Famous and Park & Main. The evening session includes acoustic performances from a who's who of the Chicago scene: Plain White T's, AM Taxi, Ike Reilly, Scissors, Stellar West, Zombie Schoolboy, Fairview, Releaser, Steve Knecht and more. Fans who purchase tickets for both sets also will be invited to attend a VIP event in between, with music from DJ Greg Corner, food, drinks, raffle tickets and a chance to hang with some of the musicians. Donations to the Accelerated Cure Project can also be made online. Noon and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $20 for matinee performances; $25 for evening charity event; $40 for both events plus VIP lounge; ticketweb.com. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

British tradition

Kids can shout back at the actors on stage with an interactive version of "A Christmas Carol -- A Holiday Pantomime," based upon the British theater tradition, for six performances starting Saturday at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $20; $6 students. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22

Radio days

Travel back to the golden days of American radio theater with "It's a Wonderful Life: Live from the WVL Radio Theatre," a staged version of the beloved 1946 Frank Capra film. It's on Saturday at Elgin Community College's Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. $29. (847) 622-0300 or elgin.edu/arts. 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21

Seasonal spectacle

Circus acts are choreographed to holiday music in the touring spectacle "A Magical Cirque Christmas" on Saturday at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $29-$75. $15-$25 parking. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21

Country guy

Fans of country music star Brett Eldredge ("Bring You Back," "Illinois") won't want to miss his "GLOW Live Tour" with special guest comedian Barry Rothbart this weekend at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $39.50-$343.50. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21

Dickens re-envisioned

Actor and playwright Tom Mula performs "Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol," his acclaimed one-man version of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" on Saturday at Studio5, 1934 Dempster St., Evanston. $20-$25; $15-$20 students. studio5.dance. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21

Welcome, Player Two

Chicago's famed geek-rock band I Fight Dragons takes over Lincoln Hall with a release party for the band's new album, "Canon Eyes," as well as the 10-year anniversary of "Cool Is Just a Number," its 2009 debut EP. Chicago soul-pop fivesome Violet Crime brings its lush and catchy melodies to the stage, along with Ben Joseph's indie-rock project Secret Bad Boy, to kick off the show. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $15. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.

Schubas' funk, reggae pairing

Powerful pop-rock heavily informs The North 41, one of Chicago's premier funk projects, when they team up with The Bank Notes, whose recent EP "Bassment" drags solid alternative rock through filters of funk, reggae and a touch of ska, for a hot night at Schubas. Just be sure to wear your dancing shoes. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $20. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

Deck the halls

Leslie Jordan ("American Horror Story," "Will & Grace") brings his adults-only holiday show "Deck Them Halls Y'all," which combines his recollections of growing up in the south with anecdotes from his stage and television career, to Chicago. Joining Jordan are The Feathered Beaus, a Chicago cabaret quartet. 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21-22, at Chicago Theater Works, 1113 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $40, $55. See chicagotheaterworks.com.

Seasonal satire

The Metropolis Performing Arts Centre welcomes The Second City touring company performing the holiday sendup "The Good, The Bad & The Ugly Sweater." Performances continue through New Year's Eve. 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, and through Dec. 31 at 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $30, $35. New Year's Eve tickets (which include a complimentary glass of champagne, party favors and countdown) are $50, $60. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com.

"A Magical Cirque Christmas" tours to the Rosemont Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 21. - Courtesy of Lou Baldanza

Music Theater Works revives the Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber musical "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," adapted from the Bible story about a young man sold into slavery who rises to the position of Pharoah's trusted adviser. Brian Acker plays Joseph and Samantha Behen plays The Narrator in director Rudy Hogenmiller's production. Opens at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, and runs through Dec. 31 at Cahn Auditorium, 600 Emerson St., Evanston. $34-$96. (847) 920-5630 or musictheaterworks.com.

Brian Shamie/bshamie@dailyherald.comStubhy Pandav, frontman for Chicago-area rock band Lucky Boys Confusion, turned his recently announced multiple sclerosis diagnosis into Saturday's Singing for a Cure benefit show at Bottom Lounge. -

See director Frank Capra's beloved 1946 Christmas film "It's a Wonderful Life" back on the big screen at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $6; free for kids 12 and younger. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22

Concert highlights

Holiday Winter Bash & 3-Year Anniversary Party: 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at 2 Fools Cider, 1665 Quincy Ave. #155, Naperville. (630) 995-9973 or 2foolscider.com.

Muted Color, Furlough, Billow, The Models: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

The Infected (reunion show), TurboVamps (farewell show), Blood People, The Kreutzer Sonata: 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago. (312) 226-6300 or cobralounge.com.

New Nights (EP release) with Jace Williams, Rushmore: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Side Street Studio Arts, 15¨ Ziegler Court, Elgin. (847) 429-2276 or sidestreetstudioarts.org.

Eleeza Silva, Mariah Colon, Mila La Morena, Zianna: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

Holiday Spectacular 2019 with Matt Derda & the High Watts: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Dry City Brew Works, 120 N. Main St., Wheaton. (630) 456-4787 or drycitybrewworks.com.

All Time Low "Nothing Personal 10-Year Anniversary": 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

"Merry Christmas Darling" -- Heidi Kettenring Sings Karen Carpenter: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21 and 22, at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. (773) 325-1700 or mercurytheaterchicago.com.

Mr. Blotto: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Hillbilly Holiday Party with Hillbilly Casino, Krank Daddys and Jittery Jack: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Michael McDermott -- Mischief & Mistletoe: 8 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Dec. 21-23, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. (312) 932-9950 or citywinery.com.

HOW HOMESAFE STOLE CHRISTMAS with Kayak Jones, Lurk, Pat Egan & The Heavy Hearts: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

Trans Infinity Orchestra's "The Trans Siberian Holiday Show Salute" starring Infinity: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Rebel Soul Revival, The Evan Stock Band: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at The Law Office, 226 S. Bridge St., Yorkville. (630) 882-9559 or lawofficepub.com.

Quantum, Rotten Finko & the Convicts, Caveat Empire: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at LiveWire Lounge, 3394 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. (773) 756-5363 or livewireloungechicago.com.

7th heaven, Rumor Hazit: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

Burly Gates, Cal in Red: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Moe's Tavern, 2937 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. (773) 227-2937 or moestavernchicago.com.

Dave Tamkin with Gina Gonzalez: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

Twenty Over: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Lamplighter Inn, 60 N. Bothwell St., Palatine. (847) 991-2420 or lamplighters.com.

Emo Christmas with the Emo Parade: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Trans Infinity Orchestra: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

Gaudete Brass Holiday Tunes: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

Stratford (farewell show), Qualia, Alive/Alone, Severed Ties, Rocky Point Holiday: 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

Nova Charisma, Andrés, When We Was Kids, Daybreaker: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues and is subject to change. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.