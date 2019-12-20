Feder: Steve Cochran out, Bob Sirott in as WGN Radio morning host

Steve Cochran performs at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake.

In a major shakeup involving two of Chicago's best-known radio personalities, Steve Cochran is out and Bob Sirott is in as morning host at WGN 720-AM, the Nexstar Media Group news/talk station announced Friday, Robert Feder writes.

Cochran, who has hosted mornings since 2013, was informed of the change moments after he got off the air Friday. He is expected to be paid through the remainder of his contract, which runs through the end of 2020, sources said.

Sirott will start January 6 as morning host from 5 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.