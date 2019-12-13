REO, Styx to open Ribfest as celebration moves to Romeoville

REO Speedwagon will return to perform at the Naperville Exchange Club's Ribfest celebration next summer when it moves to Romeoville. Courtesy Exchange Club of Naperville

A pair of classic rock bands, REO Speedwagon and Styx, will perform on the Navistar main stage Thursday, July 2, when the Naperville Exchange Club's Ribfest celebration moves to Romeoville.

The four-day festival, which over its 32-year run became one of the largest and best known in the suburbs, needed to move out of its Naperville home at Knoch Park beginning next year because of park construction projects.

Organizers said they looked at 22 potential sites before choosing Romeoville, which plans to stage the celebration near village hall at 1050 West Romeo Road.

Since Ribfest began, the Exchange Club has donated roughly $17.6 million to more than 50 charities working to end child abuse and domestic violence.

This year's fest opens July 2 and runs through July 5. Tickets for the REO and Styx concert are $45 and will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 19. Styx is expected to take the stage around 7 p.m. and REO will follow at 8:30 p.m. Details are available at ribfest.net.

Mary Howenstine, director of marketing and public relations, said both groups have been fan-favorites at Ribfest in years past and bringing them back in 2020 "was a sentimental pick to open our new place."

REO Speedwagon formed in 1967 and has been fronted by vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972. The group has sold more than 40 million albums and still performs songs such as "In Your Letter," "Can't Fight This Feeling," "Time For Me To Fly," "Roll With The Changes," "Keep On Loving You" and "Take It On the Run."

Styx is entering its second decade of averaging more than 100 shows a year.