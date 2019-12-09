'Marriage Story' tops Golden Globe Award nominations with 6

Taron Egerton became Elton John in "Rocketman," which was nominated for a Golden Globe for best motion picture comedy. Associated Press/Paramount Pictures

Joaquin Phoenix as "Joker." Phoenix was nominated for a Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture drama for his role in the film. ( Associated Press/Warner Bros. Pictures

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver star in "Marriage Story." Johansson was nominated for a Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture drama for her role in the film. Associated Press/Netflix

NEW YORK -- Noah Baumbach's divorce portrait "Marriage Story" leads the 77th Golden Globes with six nominations including best motion picture and drama.

Netflix dominated Monday's nominations with four films vying for best film in the drama and comedy or musical categories: "The Irishman," "Marriage Story," "The Two Popes" and "Dolemite Is My Name." Netflix led all companies with 17 total nominations. Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson and Tim Allen announced the nominees for the Jan. 5 show, which honors achievements in film and television.

The nominees for best drama film are: "The Irishman"; "Marriage Story"; "1917"; "Joker"; "The Two Popes."

The nominees for best comedy or musical film are: "Dolemite Is My Name"; "Jojo Rabbit"; "Knives Out"; "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"; "Rocketman."

Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Tim Allen, Woody, voiced by Tom Hanks and Bo Peep, voiced by Annie Potts, in "Toy Story 4," which was nominated for a Golden Globe for best animated film. - Associated Press/Disney/Pixar

The nominees for best animated film are: "Frozen 2"; "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"; "The Lion King"; "Missing Link"; "Toy Story 4."

The nominees for best drama TV series are: "Big Little Lies"; "The Crown"; "Killing Eve"; "The Morning Show": "Succession."

The nominees for best comedy TV series are: "Barry": Fleabag"; "The Kominsky Method"; "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; "The Politician."

The nominees for best limited series or TV movie are: "Catch-22"; "Chernobyl"; "Fosse/Verdon"; "The Loudest Voice"; "Unbelievable."

The nominees for best actor in a motion picture, drama are: Christian Bale, "Ford v Ferrari"; Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"; Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"; Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"; Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes."

The nominees for best actress in a motion picture, drama are: Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"; Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"; Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"; Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"; Renée Zellweger, "Judy."

The nominees for best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy are: Daniel Craig, "Knives Out"; Roman Griffin Davis, "Jojo Rabbit"; Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood"; Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"; Eddie Murphy, "Dolemite Is My Name."

The nominees for best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy are: Awkwafina, "The Farewell"; Ana de Armas, "Knives Out"; Beanie Feldstein, "Booksmart"; Emma Thompson, "Late Night"; Cate Blanchett "Where'd You Go, Bernadette."

The nominees for best actor in a TV Series comedy are: Ben Platt, "The Politician"; Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"; Bill Hader, "Barry"; Paul Rudd, "Living with Yourself"; Ramy Youssef, "Ramy."

Leonardo DiCaprio stars in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood." The movie was nominated for a Golden Globe for best motion picture comedy. - Associated Press/Sony Pictures

The nominees for best actress in a TV musical or comedy: Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"; Rachel Brosnahan (from Highland Park), "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Kirsten Dunst, "On Becoming a God in Central Florida"; Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag."

The nominees for best actor in a television drama are: Brian Cox, "Succession"; Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"; Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"; Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"; Billy Porter, "Pose."

The nominees for best actress in a television drama are: Jennifer Anniston, "The Morning Show"; Olivia Colman, "The Crown"; Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"; Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"; Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show."

In the early going, Netflix has dominated awards season. "The Irishman" last week won best film from the New York Film Critics Circle and the National Board of Review. "Marriage Story" virtually swept the IFP Gotham Awards.

Ricky Gervais will host the Globes for the fifth time on Jan. 5. Tom Hanks, a possible nominee for his performance as Mister Rogers in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The Carol Burnett Award will go to Ellen DeGeneres.