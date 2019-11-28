'Touch as many lives as you can today': Batavia woman's motto guides her tireless advocacy

Hard work, compassion and helping others is in Linda Hagemann's DNA.

The 58-year-old Batavia woman is nearing 40 years as a police liaison at the Kane County state's attorney's office, where she also serves as a victim's advocate.

She volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House in Winfield, is instrumental in law enforcement fundraising efforts for Illinois Special Olympics, and has been recognized by organizations such as the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists and the Kane County Chiefs of Police Association for her efforts.

Hagemann's motto is "Touch as many lives as you can today, because you don't know what tomorrow will bring."

With her 40th work anniversary coming up in February, Hagemann could probably retire, but she still has a river of passion for her role, yearning to help others and ultimately make a difference.

As a police liaison, she helps coordinate officer appearances for court trials and provides other support. She says she does a "little of everything," also advocating for victims of domestic abuse and severe and fatal DUI cases.

"I meet new officers every day. I want to watch them grow. Sometimes, I'm just the mom. I'm there to help them through a tough time," Hagemann said. "The day I don't like coming to work is the day I say I'm done, because I'm not doing my job. That's the toughest part about retiring (someday) -- not being able to finish what you start."

Hagemann's sister, Leslie Enzenbacher, died at 12 after fighting cancer for six years. Her brother, Steve Enzenbacher, died from a rare viral infection at the age of 29 in 1989.

The help she and her family received from others motivates her to give back and pay it forward.

"I always want to be the person who steps up to help somebody else because there were so many people who helped us," said Hagemann, who was named the 2012 Employee of the Year at the Kane County state's attorney's office, the Volunteer of the Year at the Ronald McDonald House in 2016 and recently was awarded the Diane Mains Award for victim and witness assistance from the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists.

Hagemann also oversees all of the Kane County law enforcement officers in fundraising efforts for Illinois Special Olympics, ranging from the Polar Plunge to Cop on Top rooftop events, along with Tip a Cop events and promotional nights at Culver's. These activities raise $250,000 to $300,000 a year.

State's Attorney Joe McMahon credited Hagemann for her calm and supportive presence while serving as an advocate and said her contributions are impossible to quantify.

"Victim advocacy is one of the core principles and responsibilities of this office, and Linda has lived those ideals for decades. On a daily basis, I see the impact she has in individuals and families who never dreamed they would be victims or become involved in the criminal justice system," McMahon said.

"Her greatest contribution is in those individual moments when she meets a stranger who becomes a friend when that person is a victim of a crime," McMahon said.

"On a regular basis I see Linda sitting with, holding the hand of and emotionally supporting a grieving mother, sister, brother or father who has suffered the loss of a loved one, or a direct victim who was violently attacked. Linda's experience and support has helped those going through their darkest hour find the strength to move forward."