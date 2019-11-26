 

Feder: WBBM Newsradio, 94.7 WLS and V103 tie for first place

For the first time ever there's a three-way tie for Chicago's most popular radio station, according to the latest Nielsen Audio survey, Robert Feder writes.

Ratings released Monday showed WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM, the Entercom all-news combo; WLS 94.7-FM, the Cumulus Media classic hits station; and WVAZ 102.7-FM, the iHeartMedia urban adult-contemporary station, sharing the top spot with identical 5.1 percent audience shares among all listeners.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Last month's winner, Hubbard Radio hot adult contemporary WTMX 101.9-FM, fell to sixth place, barely beating its adult contemporary sister station, WSHE 100.3-FM.

In a seismic shocker, the Seattle-based syndicated morning show hosted by Brooke Fox and Jubal Fresh on SHE 100.3 overtook perennial champs Eric Ferguson, Melissa McGurren and Brian "Whip" Paruch of 101.9 The Mix for No. 1 in the key adult demographic favored by advertisers.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.

