Elton John's farewell tour is coming back to Chicago

Elton John performs onstage during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" final tour at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in New York. Associated Press

Elton John's yellow brick road is getting a little longer.

The pop legend who already played both Allstate Arena and United Center on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour -- billed as his final tour -- will return to Chicago in 2020.

John on Wednesday announced two new concerts at the United Center on Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20. Tickets will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at ticketmaster.com. American Express card member and VIP presale offers will be available beginning Thursday morning at 10 a.m.; visit eltonjohn.com for more information.

Ticket prices were not announced Wednesday. There is an eight-ticket limit on all orders.