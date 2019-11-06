Feder: WBEZ morning anchor Lisa Labuz moving to middays

By Robert Feder

Lisa Labuz, who's been a reliable, authoritative voice in mornings at Chicago Public Media WBEZ 91.5-FM for 20 years, soon won't be heard at the crack of dawn anymore, Robert Feder writes.

Labuz will step down as morning news anchor and local host of NPR's "Morning Edition" early next year and move to middays -- from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday -- the public radio news/talk station announced today.

"For the last 20 years, Lisa's warm, engaging presence has been a vital part of the morning routine for countless Chicagoans, providing all of us with the essential news and information needed to start our day," Steve Edwards, vice president, chief content officer and interim CEO of WBEZ, said in a statement.

