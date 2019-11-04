Feder: 93.9 Lite FM starts nonstop Christmas music Tuesday
Updated 11/4/2019 8:32 AM
Ready or not, it's that time again! Chicago's annual cavalcade of Christmas music kicks off at 4 p.m. Tuesday on iHeartMedia adult contemporary WLIT 93.3-FM, Robert Feder writes.
It'll run around the clock through the end of the year.
"There's no place like home for the holidays and we are delighted to be Chicagoland's home for holiday cheer in our 19th year," Mick Lee, program director and afternoon host at 93.9 Lite FM, said in a statement. "We're honored that so many Chicagoans include us in their annual holiday traditions, and we can't wait to celebrate the season with Christmas music, fun contests, and a few new surprises along the way."
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
