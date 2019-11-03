 

Ho ho ho: Suburban stars shine in holiday TV movies

  • Bruce Boxleitner stars with Teryl Rothery in Hallmark's "Holiday Date," premiering Dec. 14.

    Bruce Boxleitner stars with Teryl Rothery in Hallmark's "Holiday Date," premiering Dec. 14. ©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Allister Foster

 
By Lisa Friedman Miner
lminer@dailyherald.com
Posted11/3/2019 8:31 AM

Hallmark dropped its first new Christmas movie of 2019 before Halloween, which -- oddly enough -- ushered in the kind of snow you normally only see on TV this time of year.

If either put you in the holiday mood, you're in luck: A wide variety of TV channels are rolling out new Christmas movies in the next few weeks filled with tree-trimming, cocoa-sipping couples caught under the mistletoe.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Some even star familiar faces -- stars from the suburbs.

Here's a look at three with local ties:

Sherri Shepherd stars as a mom forced to share a house she booked for the holidays in "T'was the Chaos Before Christmas," airing Dec. 7 on BET and BET HER.
Sherri Shepherd stars as a mom forced to share a house she booked for the holidays in "T'was the Chaos Before Christmas," airing Dec. 7 on BET and BET HER. - Courtesy of Octet Productions and BET
'Twinkle All The Way'

Premieres: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, on Lifetime

Suburban star: Ryan McPartlin, who grew up in Glen Ellyn and played football for Glenbard South High School.

Plot: McPartlin stars as the owner of a Christmas decoration company who teams up with a wedding planner (Sarah Drew) to create an elaborate Christmas-themed wedding at the Snowview Lodge. Complications -- and romance -- ensue.

Ryan McPartlin and Sarah Drew star as single parents working together to plan a Christmas wedding in "Twinkle All the Way," premiering Nov. 23 on Lifetime.
Ryan McPartlin and Sarah Drew star as single parents working together to plan a Christmas wedding in "Twinkle All the Way," premiering Nov. 23 on Lifetime. - Courtesy of Lifetime
'T'was the Chaos Before Christmas'

Premieres: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, on BET and BET HER

Suburban star: Sherri Shepherd, who grew up in Hoffman Estates.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Plot: Shepherd plays Val, a middle-class mom who decides to use her lottery winnings to rent a fancy Washington, D.C., home for the holidays and enjoy a vacation with her family. They discover, however, that the home was also booked by rich New Yorkers. Chaos follows as the two very different families settle in and prepare for Christmas.

'Holiday Date'

Premieres: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, on Hallmark

Suburban star: Bruce Boxleitner, an Elgin native who lived in both Crystal Lake and Mount Prospect and graduated from Prospect High School.

Plot: After a breakup, Brooke (Brittany Bristow) hires an actor to pose as her Christmas-loving boyfriend, only to discover that Joel (Matt Cohen) is Jewish and has never celebrated before. When that comes to light, Brooke's family (Boxleitner stars as her dad) embraces Joel's Hanukkah traditions.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 