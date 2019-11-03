Best bets: Daughtry returns to the Arcada; Andy Woodhull does standup at Rosemont's Zanies

The band Daughtry performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. Associated Press, 2016

Rocker returns

The rock band Daughtry ("It's Not Over," "Home") returns to perform in concert at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $69-$119. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago's revives Crystal Pite's "Grace Engine" as part of a repertory program at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Chicago on Thursday, Nov. 7, and Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9-10. - Courtesy of Todd Rosenberg Photography, 2017

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago promises new work by Kyle Abraham, the world premiere of Rena Butler's "This, That, and the Third," plus the return of Crystal Pite's "Grace Engine" in its repertory concert "Forge Forward" for three performances starting Thursday at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago. $25-$110. (performance features explicit language). (312) 334-7777, harristheaterchicago.org or hubbardstreetdance.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7; 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10

Vijay Gupta brings his concert and talk "Hear Your Voice" to North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. - Daily Herald File Photo

Violinist and MacArthur Genius Award recipient Vijay Gupta joins with composer Reena Esmail to perform her "Concerto for Violin with Orchestra" featuring the Neuqua Valley High School orchestra for a concert and talk titled "Hear Your Voice" on Wednesday at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville . $25; $10 students and seniors. (630) 637-7469 or finearts.northcentralcollege.edu. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6

Comedian Andy Woodhull performs Wednesday and Friday, Nov. 6 and 8, at Zanies in Rosemont. - Courtesy of Comedy Central

Chicago-based comedian Andy Woodhull ("The Late Late Show With James Corden," "Conan") performs three standup shows on Wednesday and Friday at Zanies at Parkway Bank Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. $25 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 813-0484 or zanies.com. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, and 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8

Teenage drama

Author Barbara Dee writes about a middle-grade girl navigating life in the #MeToo era in "Maybe He Just Likes You." Dee promotes her new young adult novel on Thursday at Anderson's Bookshop, 5112 Main St., Downers Grove. Free admission, but book purchase suggested for signing line to meet the author. (630) 963-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com. 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7