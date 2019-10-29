Feder: NBC 5's Kalee Dionne maps out new life in Dallas

After three years as meteorologist at NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5, Kalee Dionne's heading to Dallas as a Monday-through-Friday weather forecaster at ABC affiliate WFAA

"We'll miss her spunk, her humor and her passion for the science of meteorology," weekend news anchor Michelle Relerford wrote on Facebook.

New to the NBC 5 weather front is Paul Deanno, who signed on this week at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.

