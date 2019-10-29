Feder: 101.9 The Mix takes back the Chicago radio ratings crown

After falling to a tie for sixth place one month ago, WTMX 101.9-FM jumped back to the top spot in the Chicago radio survey released Monday, Robert Feder writes.

The Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary station known as 101.9 The Mix also finished in mornings with Eric Ferguson, Melissa McGurren and Brian "Whip" Paruch, and afternoons with Kevin "Koz" Koske and Jennifer Roberts, according to the latest Nielsen Audio report.

Surprise runner-up in mornings was the duo of Mike Mulligan and David Haugh on Entercom sports/talk WSCR 670-AM, followed by news anchors Felicia Middlebrooks and Pat Cassidy on Entercom all-news WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM.

