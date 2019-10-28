Lucky Boys Confusion singer Stubhy Pandav announces MS diagnosis, benefit concert

Stubhy Pandav, frontman of suburban rock band Lucky Boys Confusion, made public his struggles with the debilitating autoimmune disorder multiple sclerosis Monday and announced a benefit show to raise funds for the Accelerated Cure Project.

MS, a disorder in which one's body attacks the myelin sheathing over nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, has left the Downers Grove native struggling with intense fatigue and sometimes severe mobility issues.

The benefit show, "Singing for a Cure, hosted by Stubhy and ACP," is set for Dec. 21 at Chicago's Bottom Lounge.

The day starts off with matinee performances by West suburban-born Lucky Boys Confusion, The Cold Mourning and another special guest from noon to 4 p.m. for $20.

The charity show, to follow at 6 p.m., will feature acoustic performances by LBC, Naperville's AM Taxi, Plain White T's from Villa Park and Libertyville native Ike Reilly, as well as other Chicago-area acts for $25. The evening fundraiser will also feature raffles for prizes such as Riot Fest passes, dinners around Chicago, and House of Blues and Bottom Lounge tickets.

Guests who purchase limited tickets to both events will get $5 off and access to the upstairs VIP lounge, with a performance by DJ Greg Corner, food provided by Bottom Lounge and refreshments courtesy of 350 Brewing Company.

All money raised from the evening charity show will benefit ACP.

Pandav has been able to get infusions that are slowing the degeneration somewhat, but work toward a cure for the nearly 1 million people living with MS in the United States, according to a recent study funded by the National MS Society, is slow, leaving many sufferers with chronic pain, depression and in some cases temporary paralysis.

"It makes getting through this a little bit better knowing that you're doing something that does some good for people," Pandav said of the fundraiser.