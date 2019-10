Halloween trick-or-treat times in the suburbs

Kids across the suburbs are ready to go trick-or-treating Thursday, Oct. 31.

Note: All trick-or-treat times are for Thursday, Oct. 31.

Cook County

• Arlington Heights: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Barrington: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Barrington Hills: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Bartlett: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Buffalo Grove: 2 to 8 p.m.

• Deer Park: 4 to 8 p.m.

• Des Plaines: No designated hours

• Elk Grove Village: 1 to 8 p.m.

• Glenview: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Hanover Park: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Hawthorn Woods: 4 to 8 p.m.

• Hoffman Estates: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Inverness: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Lake Barrington: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Long Grove: No designated hours

• Mount Prospect: 3 to 8 p.m.

• Niles: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• North Barrington: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Northbrook: 4 to 8 p.m.

• Palatine: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Park Ridge: 3 to 8 p.m.

• Prospect Heights: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Rolling Meadows: 3 to 8 p.m.

• Schaumburg: 3 to 7 p.m.

• South Barrington: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Streamwood: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Tower Lakes: 5:30 to 8 p.m.

• Wheeling: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Addison: 3 to 8 p.m.

• Aurora: 4 to 7:30 p.m.

• Bensenville: 3 to 8 p.m.

• Bloomingdale: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Carol Stream: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Downers Grove: No official hours

• Elmhurst: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Glen Ellyn: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Glendale Heights: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Itasca: 3 to 8 p.m.

• Lisle: 3 to 8 p.m.

• Lombard: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Naperville: No official hours

• Oak Brook: 4 to 7 p.m.

• Oakbrook Terrace: 4 to 7 p.m.

• Roselle: 4 to 8 p.m.

• Villa Park: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Warrenville: 3 to 7 p.m.

• West Chicago: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Wheaton: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Winfield: 3 to 7 p.m.

Fox Valley

• Algonquin: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Aurora: 4 to 7:30 p.m.

• Batavia: 4 to 7 p.m.

• Burlington: 4 to 7 p.m.

• Campton Hills: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Carpentersville: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Cary: 4 to 7 p.m.

• Crystal Lake: 3 to 7 p.m.; "Halloween Handout" at downtown businesses from 3 to 5 p.m.

• East Dundee: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Elburn: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Elgin: 4 to 7 p.m.

• Fox River Grove: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Geneva: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Gilberts: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Hampshire: 4 to 7 p.m.

• Huntley: 4 to 8 p.m.

• Lake in the Hills: 2 to 8 p.m.

• Lily Lake: 4 to 8 p.m.

• Maple Park: 4 to 7 p.m.

• North Aurora: 4 to 8 p.m.

• Pingree Grove: 4 to 8 p.m.

• St. Charles: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Sleepy Hollow: 3 to 7 p.m.

• South Elgin: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Sugar Grove: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

• Wayne: 3 to 7 p.m.

• West Dundee: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Antioch: 4 to 7 p.m.

• Barrington: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Barrington Hills: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Buffalo Grove: 2 to 8 p.m.

• Deer Park: 4 to 8 p.m.

• Fox Lake: 4 to 8 p.m.

• Grandwood Park: 5 to 8 p.m.

• Grayslake: 4 to 7 p.m.

• Green Oaks: 4 to 8 p.m.

• Hawthorn Woods: 4 to 8 p.m.

• Island Lake: 4 to 8 p.m.

• Kildeer: 3 to 8 p.m.

• Lake Barrington: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Lakemoor: 4 to 8 p.m.

• Lake Villa: 4 to 7 p.m.

• Lake Zurich: 3 to 8 p.m.

• Libertyville: 4 to 8 p.m.

• Lincolnshire: 4 to 8 p.m.

• Lindenhurst: 4 to 7 p.m.

• Long Grove: No designated hours

• Mundelein: 4 to 8 p.m.

• North Barrington: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Third Lake: 4 to 7 p.m.

• Tower Lakes: 5:30 to 8 p.m.

• Vernon Hills: 4 to 8 p.m.

• Volo: 4 to 7 p.m.

• Wauconda: 4 to 8 p.m.