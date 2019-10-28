 

Gin Blossoms, Lewis Black to headline Waukegan's Genesee

  • The Gin Blossoms brings its "New Miserable Experience Live" show to Waukegan's Genesee Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 28.

The Gin Blossoms and Lewis Black are coming to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan.

The 1990s band Gin Blossoms ("Hey Jealousy," "Til I Hear It From You") will play a show called the "New Miserable Experience Live" at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28. Tickets are $30-$75.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Grammy Award-winning comedian Lewis Black ("The Daily Show") brings his tour "It Gets Better Every Day" to the theater at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Tickets are $25-$70. (Black also plays College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn on Saturday, March 14.)

Comedian Lewis Black brings his "It Gets Better Every Day" Tour to Waukegan's Genesee Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
Tickets to both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Call (847) 263-6300 or visit geneseetheatre.com.

