Weekend picks: Jim Belushi brings comedy to the suburbs

Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy perform at the Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg Saturday, Oct. 26. Associated Press, 2015

Mechanical fun

Collectors of old electronic gadgets and vintage adverts won't want to miss the Windy City Coin Op, Slot Machine, Jukebox & Antique Advertising Show this weekend at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. $7 daily admission. (630) 668-6636 or dupagecountyfair.org or (715) 526-9769 or windycitycoinopshow.com. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27

Marching frights

The Glen Ellyn Chamber of Commerce hosts a Halloween Festival and Parade on Saturday with window painting, trick-or-treating and a parade starting at the Glenwood and Crescent Parking Lot in downtown Glen Ellyn. Free admission. (630) 469-0907 or glenellynchamber.com. 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

The Glen Ellyn Halloween Festival & Parade is at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. - Daily Herald File Photo, 2018

See comedy created on the spot when Wheaton's Jim Belushi and The Board of Comedy presents a set of shows around improvised humor this weekend at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $33-$44 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 (sold out) and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Radio drama 'Dracula'

Improv Playhouse reprises its radio version of "Dracula" using Orson Welles' script from The Mercury Theater's 1938 broadcast, which unfolds, as does Bram Stoker's novel, in epistolary style. Steven Pickering plays the evil count in director Mia Hirschel's production, which features live and recorded sound effects. Experience it at 735 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Adults: $12.50 in advance, $20 at the door; children: $5 in advance, $7.50 at the door. (847) 968-4529 or improvplayhouse.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Jazz dance

Giordano Dance Chicago presents a world-premiere piece by Peter Chu alongside returning repertory such as Marinda Davis' "Flickers," Alberto Arias' "Surrender" and more this weekend at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago. $20-$90. (312) 334-7777 or giordanodance.org or harristheaterchicago.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Symphonic premiere

Jim Stephenson's Symphony No. 3 "Visions" is given a local premiere along with Rimsky-Korsakov's enduring "Scheherazade" when the Lake Forest Symphony performs this weekend at College of Lake County's Lumber Center, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. $15-$49. (847) 543-2300 or lakeforestsymphony.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27

Late-night improv

Laugh Out Loud Theater invites audience members to join a late-night improv jam Saturday at the Schaumburg venue, 601 N. Martingale Road. No experience necessary, although it helps if you're fearless and improvise well with others. Free. (847) 240-0386 or laughoutloudtheater.com/schaumburg. 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Marc Anthony brings his "Opus Tour" to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Sunday, Oct. 27. - Associated Press, 2019

Get ready to fall in love with plenty of salsa rhythms and more when Marc Anthony performs his "Opus Tour" on Sunday at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $59-$700. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27

Halloween parties

Alumni Club

1540 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 519-7555 or alumniclub.pub/halloween.php.

Cheers for Fears: Party until 3 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Go all out for this costume contest as the winner takes home $300 cash for best costume. Prizes for all costume contest semifinalists, too. DJ and dancing until close. Free.

BaseCamp Pub

5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle, (331) 777-4712 or basecamppub.com/.

Haunted Experience: If you dare, make your way through an outdoor haunted maze and indoor decorated scene with live performers from 8 to 10 p.m. (general) and 10 p.m. to midnight (extreme) now through Saturday, Nov. 2. There will be live music and DJs nightly and a waiting area inside BaseCamp offering a full bar and full menu service. $10 ages 15 and older; $5 kids 14 and younger; $5 extra to skip the line. Buy tickets at ticketweb.com/.

$1,000 Costume Contest: Doors open at 7 p.m., with the 21-and-older show starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Put your best effort into your costume for a chance to win big bucks. Headliners include Yours Truly, Rise and Niki Loveley Band. The party goes until 2 a.m. Admission: $10.

Broken Oar

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468 or brokenoar.com/.

Halloweekend: 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27. Creativity counts at Broken Oar's costume contest on Saturday. Take in the Weekend Music Fest featuring headliners Rumor Hazit on Saturday and Friction on Sunday in the heated tent.

Crawl-O-Ween

Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont, rosemont.com/thepark/events/crawl-o-ween-2019/.

Crawl-O-Ween: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Are you up for visiting seven bars in one night? Get dressed up in a unique Halloween costume, grab some friends and head to Rosemont for the annual Crawl-O-Ween. Participating bars include Adobe Gila's, Bub City, Five Roses, Hofbräuhaus Chicago, Kings Bowl, Park Tavern and Sugar Factory. Tickets, which cost $10 in advance or $15 the day of, include access to the bar crawl, two tickets to Zanies Comedy Club, drink specials and a chance to win the mystery grand prize. Drink specials include $3 draft beers, $4 vodka mixers and $5 specialty drinks. Hofbrauhaus also will be serving $6 half liter and $7 select appetizers. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com/.

Drink Nightclub

871 E. Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, (847) 397-3100 or drinknightclub.com/.

Executioner's Ball: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Your best costume could bring in a cool $500.

Durty Nellie's

180 N. Smith St., Palatine, (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com/.

The Ghosts of Rock Icons Past: Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Come dressed as your favorite musician who's passed or wear whatever costume you want for Nellie's costume contest. They'll be giving away more than $500 in prizes to the winners. Plus, rock out to Modern Day Romeos. Tickets are $7. Buy them at durtynellies.com/.

Finn McCool's Irish Sports Pub

72 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake, (815) 356-1155 or finnmccoolschicago.com/crystallake/halloween.

Enchanted Forest: Until 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Saturday's costume contest pays out $500 for first prize. Semifinalists also will go home with prizes.

Finn McCool's Irish Sports Pub

1941 E. Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, (847) 303-5100 or finnmccoolschicago.com/schaumburg/.

Annual Anti-Halloween Bash: Until 3 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. No costumes! Come as you are, really. This is the place to be if you hate dressing up. Drink specials include $4 20-ounce jumbo domestic drafts, $6 flavored Long Island Iced Teas and $6 shots (ice cold Jager shots, Fireball, Jameson and Coconut Bombs).

H.O.M.E. Bar

1227 N. Rand Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 577-4663 or homebarchicago.com.

Halloween Party: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Boy Band Review headlines, plus dress in your best costume for a chance to win $1,000 in cash giveaways (broken down into first, second and third places). This is a 21-and-older event. $10 cover.

Joe's Live

5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com/.

Thriller Reggaeton Halloween Party: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Billed as the ultimate Halloween party, there will be two levels of music featuring Latin, Top 40, bachata and hip-hop and a cash costume contest. $10 cover. 21 and older only.

Lucky Star

1175 W. Lake St., Bartlett, (630) 830-7200 or luckystarbar.com/halloween.

Wicked Weekend: 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. On Friday, best costume could net you $300 in prizes. While on Saturday, there will be prizes for best couple and individual costume. All semifinalists will win prizes, too. Get ready to dance as there will be a country DJ and dance lessons all night long.

Martini Room

161 E. Chicago St., Elgin, (847) 741-0349 or martiniroomelgin.com/.

Bootiful Halloween Costume Party: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Get all dressed up in your Halloween best for Martini Room's costume contest. DJ Juicy will be spinning tunes all night. No cover.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

1512 S. Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 960-3915; 1915 Glacier Park Ave., Naperville, (331) 472-8740; 3050 E. Main, St. Charles, (630) 524-4870; 535 N. Lakeview Pkwy., Vernon Hills, (224) 433-5450, ontheborder.com/.

Now through Nov. 3, guests can sip on the $5 Hallow'rita, which is a grande frozen margarita made with a splash of mango puree and a candy corn meltdown and garnished with a spider (ring, that is).

Skeleton Key Brewery

8102 Lemont Road, Suite 300, Woodridge, (630) 395-9033 or skeletonkeybrewery.com/.

Death's Shadow Social Halloween Party: 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Skeleton Key is hosting a skeleton-themed party featuring tarot card readings by Maz, an escape room challenge, a s'mores fire pit, skull face painting by RockYourBodyArt and more. Plus, sip on special tappings such as Chocolate Milk Stout on Nitro and Peach-Rosehip-Marigold Saison while listening to vinyl played by DJ Great Leader. Gnarly Knots stuffed pretzels will be there from 5 to 8:30 p.m. and Bricks on Wheels will be serving wood-fired pizza from 6 to 10 p.m. There's no cover for this 21-and-older party.

Tap In Pub

2155 CityGate Lane, Naperville, (331) 457-5798 or tapinpub.com/.

BOOs by Day: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Kids won't want to miss this Bloody Good Kids Party featuring a costume contest with prizes, trick-or-treating, pumpkin decorating and free food.

BOOze by Night: 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. For adults only, The Spirits Come Out After Dark Party includes a costume contest with prizes, spooky drink specials, a live DJ and, best of all, no cover.

Two Brothers Roundhouse

205 N. Broadway, Aurora, (630) 264-2739 or twobrothersbrewing.com/restaurants/roundhouse/.

Halloween Dance Party: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. DJ Jayrock will be spinning tunes all night at this 21-and-older bash. Wear your best costume to win special Two Brothers giveaways. No cover.