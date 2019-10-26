Festivals Oct. 26-27: Halloween happenings across the suburbs

This is the last weekend to catch Jack's Pumpkin Glow in Lisle. Courtesy of Jack's Pumpkin Glow

This weekend

Fall Color Festival: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Thursday, Oct. 31, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. See brilliantly colored trees, sample taffy apples and treats, walk along a scarecrow trail around Meadow Lake and more. $10-$15. mortonarb.org/special-events/fall-color-festival.

Wheaton French Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in municipal parking lot 3 at Main and Liberty, Wheaton. Family-friendly events feature fresh produce, meats and flowers, music, foodie treats and gifts, crafts and freshly prepared delicacies from local vendors. Free admission. www.wheatonchamber.com/events.

Batavia United Way BatFest 5K/10K: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Annual run/walk begins at River and State streets, Batavia. Kids' fun run at 9:30 a.m. For runners of all ages and abilities. Costumes are welcome and encouraged. Fees: 5K $30, $20 for runners younger than 19; 10K $25-$40. Kids' run: $5. bataviaunitedway.org/5k10k/.

Didier Farms Pumpkinfest: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Thursday, Oct. 31, at Didier Farms, 16678 W. Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire. Hayrides, corn maze, pony rides, pig races, Animal Land Zoo, bird-feeding in the parakeet exhibit and more. Free admission; activities require tickets. didierfarms.com.

Farm Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Thursday, Oct. 31, at Windy Acres Farm, 37W446 Fabyan Parkway, Geneva. Family activities along with a farmstand selling apples, cider doughnuts and more. For admission fees, see windyacresfarmstand.com.

PRCC Youth Pumpkin Patch: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Park Ridge Community Church, 100 S. Courtland Ave., Park Ridge. Thousands of pumpkins, a variety of gourds and squash, live music, homemade baked goods and "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" at dusk Saturday. Free admission. parkridgecommunitychurch.org/pumpkin-patch.

Pumpkin Fest: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Thursday, Oct. 31, at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Animals, straw pyramid, children's rides, and apples, gourds, pumpkins, cider, cornstalks and straw bales for sale. $7 nonresident adults 18-54, $6 nonresident adults 55 and older; free for members, Wheaton Park District residents and kids 17 and younger. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Randall Oaks Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27, at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Corn stalk maze, corn-bin play area, fall treats and pumpkins for purchase. Boo at the Zoo features costume contests at 1 p.m., bonfires, hayrides for $2 and trick-or-treating throughout the zoo. Zoo admission: $3.50 for residents; $4.25 for nonresidents; free for kids younger than 2. (847) 428-7131 or dtpd.org.

Halloween Party: 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at Palatine Park District Community Center, 250 E. Wood St., Palatine. For kids 1-10. Features activities for little ones, carnival games, crafts, a glow-dance party room and goodies. Parents/guardians are required to remain at the event to supervise their children. $7 children; $1 parents. www.palatineparks.org.

Halloween Festival and Parade: 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in downtown Glen Ellyn. Trick-or-treating at participating local businesses, entertainment and crafts. Donate a pantry item or $1 to the Glen Ellyn Food Pantry and receive a pumpkin to paint. Free. (630) 469-0907 or www.glenellynchamber.com.

BatFest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Batavia Riverwalk, Houston Street and Island Avenue, Batavia. Annual Halloween-themed family event features downtown trick-or-treating, music, parade, costume contests for humans and pets, a pumpkin roll, a pumpkin-carving contest and more. Stop by the final outdoor farmers market of the season. Free. downtownbatavia.com.

Halloween Bash: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Triphahn Center, 1685 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Event for kids 12 and younger features pumpkin decorating, games, crafts and snacks. Come dressed in your costume. Register by Friday, Oct. 25. $5-$6. heparks.org.

Halloween Hayday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Stephen Persinger Recreation Center, 3507 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Kids' games, costume contest, science activities, Halloween egg hunt, bounce houses, hay rides and more for kids 14 and younger. Magician Jaime Aponte performs from 12:15 to 1 p.m. Preregistration recommended; $5 per child or $8 for nonresidents; day-of registration: $7-$10. Free admission for adults. genevaparks.org.

Halloween Hoopla: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Metropolitan Square, 647 Metropolitan Way, Des Plaines. Safe trick-or-treat event with costume parade for kids at 10 a.m.; Day of the Dead celebration at the History Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($2 per child for members, $3 for nonmembers); Pumpkin Races from noon to 3 p.m.; free crafts from 1 to 3 p.m. and entertainment at 3 p.m. at the Des Plaines Public Library. Most events are free. www.dpparks.org/event/halloween-hoopla.

Pier Pumpkin Lights: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Explore six pumpkin pop-up installations scattered throughout the pier. Free trick-or-treating from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cosplay on the Pier from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Haunted maze ($15) open from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. www.navypier.org.

Pumpkin Train: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27, at Illinois Railway Museum, 7000 Olson Road, Union. Pick up your pumpkin by the train and enjoy family-themed Halloween fun. Kids are encouraged to come in costume for a special treat. Last admission at 4 p.m. $11; $9 for seniors; $8 for kids. www.irm.org.

Sonny Acres Farm's Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Sonny Acres Farm, 29W310 North Ave., West Chicago. Fest features a haunted house, haunted hayrides, a farmers market, carnival-style rides, a petting zoo, pony rides, food and more. Free admission; some activities require fees. (630) 231-3859 or sonnyacres.com.

Stade's Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27, at Stade's Farm & Market, 3709 W. Miller Road, McHenry. Farm animals, pumpkins, food, pumpkin-barrel train and other activities. $10-$15; free for kids 2 and younger. stadesfarmandmarket.com.

Trunk-or-Treat: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Barnabas Lutheran Church, 8901 Cary-Algonquin Road, Cary. Trick-or-treating in the St. Barnabas Church parking lot. Visit decorated car trunks to collect candy, plus games, activities and more. Free. www.stbarnabas-cary.com.

Cary Halloween Walk: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at Jewel Shopping Center, 696 Northwest Hwy., Cary. Halloween Walk and trick-or-treating event with local Cary-Grove Chamber businesses. The parade, led by the 2019 Miss Cary Grove, begins near Tasty Sushi and ends near Athletico. Kids must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Bring canned food items for Community Harvest. Free. carygrovechamber.com.

Downtown Grayslake Business Trick-or-Treat: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in downtown Grayslake. Safe trick-or-treating at downtown businesses. Includes a Village Hall Open House at 10 S. Seymour Ave. Free. www.grayslakechamber.com.

Fall Festival at The Promenade Bolingbrook: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27, at The Promenade Bolingbrook, 631 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. More than 50 vendors, crafters, artisans and food companies. Free.shoppingpromenade.com.

Linden Square Pumpkin Walk: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Linden Square, Linden Avenue and 4th Street, Wilmette. Kids are encouraged to come in costume for trick-or-treating and activities at local businesses. There will be a petting zoo. Free. www.wilmettekenilworth.com.

Pumpkin Weekends: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Family-friendly fall festivities include seasonal crafts, harvest decor, a giant corn crib, a professional storyteller, world's tallest scarecrow, trick-or-treating and more. $7. www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Second Annual Fall Fest: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Gifford Park, 355 DuPage St., Elgin. Family event includes music, bake sale, children's games, pumpkin painting contest, cookie decorating, free refreshments and more. Free. exploreelginarea.com.

Six Flags Great America Fright Fest: 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 26, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. Daytime hours are family-friendly with trick-or-treat and Halloween crafts. Evening hours, starting at 7 p.m., include haunted mazes, roaming zombies, scary clowns and spooky shows. $59.99-$89.99. sixflags.com/greatamerica.

Trick or Trees: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Play tricky games, fashion fall crafts and plant a tree seed to take home. Small pumpkins to paint available for purchase. Costumes encouraged. Regular admission fees apply. mortonarb.org.

What the Trees and the Moonlight Know: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Barrington's White House, 145 W. Main St., Barrington. TesserAct invites kids through middle school age to experience a Halloween adventure combining the modern love of video games and the ancient oral art of storytelling. Wear a costume and sit by the fire for something scary and fun. $10. barringtonswhitehouse.com/events.

Halloween Horror Film Fest: Noon Saturday, Oct. 26, to 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Catlow Movie Theatre, 116 W. Main St., Barrington. Films include "House on Haunted Hill," "Night of the Living Dead," "Gray Matter," "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," "Evil Dead 2" and more, plus vendors, free posters, charity auction and more. Pay once, come and go as you like. $18 in advance, $24 at the door. brownpapertickets.com.

Algonquin Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Check in will take place in the Towne Park parking lot and dogs and their owners will be lined up for judging. Dogs must be leashed at all times. Kids 14 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Awards will be given for the best dog costume and best theme owner/pet costume. $5 per entry. algonquin.org.

Art Harvest: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at DuPage Court and nearby locations in downtown Elgin. The third annual family-friendly event with community yarn-bomb spiderweb, paint-your-own pumpkin, inside-out haunted house, arts and crafts project and the Art Treasure Hunt. Two new pieces of public art will be unveiled. Find the public art downtown, meet an artist, get a sticker and return your map to "Art Central @ DuPage Court" for prizes. Businesses open for trick-or-treating. Free. cityofelgin.org.

Fox River Grove/Cary Halloween Walk: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Leader Ace Hardware, 980 Route 22, Fox River Grove. Join the Cary-Grove Chamber of Commerce for the annual Halloween Walk and trick-or-treating event. The parade, led by the 2019 Miss Cary Grove, starts at Ace Hardware and ends by Sports Clips. Kids must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Bring canned food items for Community Harvest. Free. carygrovechamber.com.

Pumpkin Swim: 1 to 1:45 and 2 to 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Prairie Stone Sports & Wellness Center, 5050 Sedge Blvd., Hoffman Estates. See pumpkins float at the Pumpkin Swim. Kids can take part in a half-hour swim in the "pumpkin patch" where they will select a pumpkin to decorate and take home. Adult supervision is required. $15-$20. heparks.org.

Waukegan Halloween Trick-or-Treat Trail: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Bowen Park, 1800 N. Sheridan Road, Waukegan. Walk the Halloween trail and interact with costumed characters. Treats for kids 2 and older. Free admission. waukeganparks.org.

Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Line up at 1:15 p.m. in the courtyard. with the parade at 1:30 p.m. Prizes awarded for most creative, funniest and scariest costumes. Free. www.genevaparks.org.

Halloween Hoopla: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Jewett Park Community Center, 836 Jewett Park Drive, Deerfield. Family event features costumed characters, games, inflatables, hayrides, food and entertainment Saturday. $5 per child. deerfieldparks.org.

Halloween in the Hollow: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Sabatino Park, 71 Thorobred, Sleepy Hollow. Chili contest starts at 3 p.m.; pumpkin decorating and food sales at 3:30 p.m.; costume parade at 4:15 p.m.; and the bonfire at dusk, with an appearance by the headless horseman. Free. www.sleepyhollowil.org.

BPI Fall Festival: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. A night of wagon and train rides, doughnuts, hot apple cider, carousel rides, door prizes and more. Open to Behavioral Perspective Inc. families, friends and the special needs community. Free, but RSVP required. eventbrite.com.

Lake County Oktoberfest: 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Celebrate autumn at Lake County Fair's Oktoberfest, a 21-and-older event with authentic food, entertainment and more. Includes axe-throwing, a beer-hoisting contest, and live German bands and dancers. $10. lcfair.com.

Halloween Fest: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Prairie Lakes Community Center, 515 E. Thacker St., Des Plaines. Features games and prizes, bounce house and inflatables, arts and crafts, food and beverages and more. Come in costume. Free admission with a donation of three canned goods. www.desplaines.org.

Jack's Pumpkin Glow: 6:15 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and 6:15 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Sensory Garden Playground, 2751 Navistar Drive, Lisle. Features thousands of hand-carved pumpkins, carving demonstrations, fall food and more. $16.99-$27.99. www.glowpumpkin.com.

Night of 1,000 Jack-o'-Lanterns: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27, at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. See more than 1,000 hand-carved pumpkins, some as large as 150 pounds. The LED-lit jack-o'-lanterns will be staged along a festive, paved pathway where visitors will encounter characters and can watch live carving. $18 for adults, $15 for kids 3-12; members receive $2 off. chicagobotanic.org.

Hofbräuhaus Chicago's Seventh Annual Oktoberfest Celebration: Hours vary through Monday, Oct. 28, at Hofbrauhaus Chicago, 5500 Park Place, Rosemont. Nightly entertainment, freshly brewed beer, food specials and more. On Saturday night, participate in the "Maskrugstemmen" stein-holding contest. Kinderfest from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday with costume contests, parades, live music, face painting, Halloween-themed arts and crafts stations and more. Free admission. hbchicago.com.

Raue Center's Halloween Bash: 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Raue Center's family-friendly Halloween fundraiser with live music, treats, sideshow wonders, scavenger hunts, and fun and games for the whole family. $35 for adults, $15 for kids, $85 family pass (two adults and two kids, each additional child $10). www.rauecenter.org.

SCARE-illion Carillon Concert: 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Rotary Hill, on the 400 block of West Aurora Avenue, Naperville. Hear spooky and atmospheric pieces, featuring both classical and popular music. Free. naperville-carillon.org.

Chicago 2019 Humanities Festival: Saturday, Oct. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 10, at various venues across the Chicago area. Authors, artists, journalists and many others will give presentations. For schedule, see www.chicagohumanities.org.

Geneva French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in downtown Geneva. Vendors at this open-air market will sell items such as vegetables, fruits, flowers, oils, cheeses, tea, baked goods, pasta, homemade soaps, apparel and art. Free admission. geneva.il.us/calendar.aspx.

Halloween Hop: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 27, in downtown Naperville. Trick-or-treat at downtown businesses. Free trolley rides through downtown. The Main Street Promenade will have games, treats, crafts and more. downtownnaperville.com/event/2019- halloween-hop-sunday-october-27/.

Frighteningly Fun Family Haunted Carnival: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Loft28West, 28 W. New York St., Aurora. Haunted Carnival with face painting, balloons, carnival games and more. Free admission. www.eventbrite.com.

Halloween Hound Parade: 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in downtown Long Grove. Dogs throughout the region are invited to don Halloween costumes and take part in the parade. All dogs must remain leashed. Weather permitting. Free. longgrove.org.

Trick-or-Treat Trail: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Buffalo Grove Park District Community Arts Center, 225 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. For kids 1-12. Walk through the trail, where friendly characters will hand out candy, plus face painting, games with prizes, crafts and more. Parents/guardians must accompany kids. Free. www.bgparks.org.

Trunk-or-Treat: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, 305 Lemont St., Lemont. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held inside the church gym. Free. smlclemont.com.

Fall Fest: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Geneva Commons, Randall Road at Williamsburg Avenue, Geneva. Annual event features hay bale maze, pumpkin painting, games and giveaways. Costumes are encouraged. Free. shopgenevacommons.com.

Halloween Happening: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 812 Sindt Court, Naperville. For kids 10 and younger. Activities include Tiny Tot Town, Halloween Way, Fairytale Lane, King Arthur's Court and Adventure Alley. Free. napervilleparks.org.

Safe Trick-or-Treating: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in downtown Downers Grove. Halloween costume parade and safe trick-or-treating. Free. www.downtowndg.org.

Wauconda Trick-or-Treat on Main Street: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, on Main Street in downtown Wauconda. Trick-or-treat at local businesses. Also features food, crafts and family activities. Free. waucondachamber.org.

Witches & Wizards: 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Historic Woodstock Square, on Van Buren Street, Woodstock. This all-ages event features the Magical Hat, the Loyola University Quidditch Squad, fantasy-themed trivia contests, scavenger hunts, games, crafts, shopping, food, beverages and entertainment. Free. woodstockpubliclibrary.org.

Wheaton Trunk-or-Treat: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at St. Matthew United Church of Christ, 1420 S. Gables Blvd., Wheaton. Candy, costumed characters and decorated car trunks will fill the church parking lot. Games and snacks indoors. Free. www.stmatthewucc.org.