Taste of the Town highlights Wheeling's renowned restaurant scene

The top fare from Wheeling's Restaurant Row was the star of the show Thursday when the Greater Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Taste of the Town event.

Held at the Chevy Chase Country Club, the 19th edition of the Taste highlighted the cuisine of about two dozen local eateries, along with samplings from area wineries and breweries.

Restaurants taking part include Benihana, Big Bowl Chinese & Thai, Bob Chinn's Crab House, Buca di Beppo Italian restaurant, City Works, Chevy Chase Country Club restaurant, CMX Cinemas, Coffeessions, Culver's, El Famous Burrito, Elephant & Castle Pub, Grill House Northbrook, Liquor Barn, Mexcal Mexican Grill, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Old Munich Tavern, Nino's Pizzeria & Catering, Pita Inn, Plateia Mediterranean Kitchen, Saranello's, Spears, Starbucks, Superdawg, Tuscany and Wildfire.

Northwest Suburban High School District 214 students assisted at the food booths, and in return the chamber donated some of the proceeds from a raffle to the district's culinary program.

New this year were competitions for best appetizer, best dessert and best specialty drink.