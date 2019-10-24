 

Taste of the Town highlights Wheeling's renowned restaurant scene

  • Diana Krstevski of Wheeling samples morsels from various restaurants on Wheeling's Restaurant Row on Thursday at the Greater Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce Taste of the Town event.

      Diana Krstevski of Wheeling samples morsels from various restaurants on Wheeling's Restaurant Row on Thursday at the Greater Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce Taste of the Town event. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Sonie Stokes and Samantha Parker from Wildfire restaurant dish out samples of chopped salad and cornbread Thursday at the Greater Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce Taste of the Town.

      Sonie Stokes and Samantha Parker from Wildfire restaurant dish out samples of chopped salad and cornbread Thursday at the Greater Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce Taste of the Town. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Bill Targun of Wheeling samples the food as his wife, Caroline, dances to Elton John covers sung by a live performer Thursday at the Greater Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce Taste of the Town event.

      Bill Targun of Wheeling samples the food as his wife, Caroline, dances to Elton John covers sung by a live performer Thursday at the Greater Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce Taste of the Town event. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 10/24/2019 9:56 PM

The top fare from Wheeling's Restaurant Row was the star of the show Thursday when the Greater Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Taste of the Town event.

Held at the Chevy Chase Country Club, the 19th edition of the Taste highlighted the cuisine of about two dozen local eateries, along with samplings from area wineries and breweries.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Restaurants taking part include Benihana, Big Bowl Chinese & Thai, Bob Chinn's Crab House, Buca di Beppo Italian restaurant, City Works, Chevy Chase Country Club restaurant, CMX Cinemas, Coffeessions, Culver's, El Famous Burrito, Elephant & Castle Pub, Grill House Northbrook, Liquor Barn, Mexcal Mexican Grill, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Old Munich Tavern, Nino's Pizzeria & Catering, Pita Inn, Plateia Mediterranean Kitchen, Saranello's, Spears, Starbucks, Superdawg, Tuscany and Wildfire.

Northwest Suburban High School District 214 students assisted at the food booths, and in return the chamber donated some of the proceeds from a raffle to the district's culinary program.

New this year were competitions for best appetizer, best dessert and best specialty drink.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 