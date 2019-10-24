Festivals Oct. 25-31: Count down to Halloween with trick-or-treating, pumpkin and fall fests

Fall Color Festival: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Thursday, Oct. 31, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. See brilliantly colored trees, sample taffy apples and treats, walk along a scarecrow trail around Meadow Lake and more. $10-$15. www.mortonarb.org/special-events/fall-color-festival.

Didier Farms Pumpkinfest: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Thursday, Oct. 31, at Didier Farms, 16678 W. Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire. Hayrides, corn maze, pony rides, pig races, Animal Land Zoo, bird-feeding in the parakeet exhibit and more. Free admission; activities require tickets. didierfarms.com.

Farm Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Thursday, Oct. 31, at Windy Acres Farm, 37W446 Fabyan Parkway, Geneva. Family activities along with a farmstand selling apples, cider doughnuts and more. For admission fees, see windyacresfarmstand.com.

Pumpkin Fest: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Thursday, Oct. 31, at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Animals, straw pyramid, children's rides, and apples, gourds, pumpkins, cider, cornstalks and straw bales for sale. $7 nonresident adults 18-54, $6 nonresident adults 55 and older; free for members, Wheaton Park District residents and kids 17 and younger. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Randall Oaks Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 25-27, at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Corn stalk maze, corn-bin play area, fall treats and pumpkins for purchase. On Saturday and Sunday, enjoy Boo at the Zoo with costume contests at 1 p.m., bonfires, hayrides for $2 and trick-or-treating throughout the zoo. Zoo admission: $3.50 for residents; $4.25 for nonresidents; free for kids younger than 2. (847) 428-7131 or dtpd.org.

Pier Pumpkin Lights: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, through Saturday, Nov. 2, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Explore six pumpkin pop-up installations: Juggernaut of Jack-O'-Lanterns, Pumpkin Picasso, Garden of Totems, Jack-O'-Lantern Jamboree, Pumpkin Dancers and Arachnids, as well as Skeleton Grave Dancers scattered throughout the pier. The installations will be on exhibit during normal Pier operating hours but are best experienced after dusk. Free trick-or-treating from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27, and Thursday, Oct. 31. Haunted maze open from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, and 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, and Thursday, Oct. 31. Cosplay on the Pier from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. www.navypier.org.

Sonny Acres Farm's Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, through Nov. 3, at Sonny Acres Farm, 29W310 North Ave., West Chicago. Fest features a haunted house, haunted hayrides, a farmers market, carnival-style rides, a petting zoo, pony rides, food and more. Free admission; some activities require fees. (630) 231-3859 or sonnyacres.com.

Stade's Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 25-27, at Stade's Farm & Market, 3709 W. Miller Road, McHenry. Farm animals, pumpkins, food, pumpkin-barrel train and other activities. $10-$15; free for kids 2 and younger. www.stadesfarmandmarket.com.

Fall Festival at The Promenade Bolingbrook: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 25-27, at The Promenade Bolingbrook, 631 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. More than 50 vendors, crafters, artisans and food companies. Free. www.shoppingpromenade.com.

Highwood Trick-or-Treat: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Highwood City Hall, 17 Highwood Ave., Highwood. Businesses in downtown Highwood will welcome trick-or-treaters with candy, swag and special deals. Start at city hall to pick up a map and a free glow-in-the-dark candy bag. Finish the day at the Bank of Highwood-Fort Sheridan for refreshments. Free. Register at highwoodchamber.com.

Business Trick-or-Treat: 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, in downtown Long Grove. Stores in downtown Long Grove's Halloween Town will dole out treats. longgrove.org.

PRCC Youth Pumpkin Patch: 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27; and 3:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 29-31, at Park Ridge Community Church, 100 S. Courtland Ave., Park Ridge. Thousands of pumpkins, a variety of gourds and squash, live music on the weekends, homemade baked goods and dusk showings of "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" on Friday and Saturday. Free admission. www.parkridgecommunitychurch.org/pumpkin-patch.

BOOnanza: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Community Recreation Center, 100 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Kids 10 and younger can take part in pumpkin decorating, crafts, spooky storytelling, hay rides, a magic show and inflatables. Limited number of pumpkins available on a first-come, first-served basis. Free. www.wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Amazing Chicago's Haunted Maze: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, and 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, and Thursday, Oct. 31, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Navigate through the haunted twists and turns of the Funhouse Maze while encountering some of Chicago's most notorious ghosts. $15. navypier.org/halloween.

Boo Bash: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at North Park, 1025 Riverwoods Road, Lincolnshire. Family-friendly event includes a haunted trail for adults and children, a haunted house, hay rides, pumpkin decorating, inflatables, car/truck displays, music, food and more. Free. www.lincolnshireil.gov.

Halloween Fest: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Pavillion, 1000 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. Games, activities, food and a costume contest make for a night of not-so-scary fun. $7 in advance; $14 at the door. Tickets are limited. elkgroveparks.org.

OLPH Trunk or Treat: 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help parking lot, 1775 Grove St., Glenview. Festively decorated cars and trunks will have treats for kids. Wear costumes and bring a bag/container to collect treats. Food available for purchase. $5 per child. All proceeds go to OLPH Church. www.olphglenview.org.

Six Flags Great America Fright Fest: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25; 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 26; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27; and 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. Daytime hours are family-friendly with trick-or-treat and Halloween crafts. Evening hours, starting at 7 p.m., include haunted mazes, roaming zombies, scary clowns and spooky shows. $59.99-$89.99. sixflags.com/greatamerica.

Family Fun Night, Pumpkins & Treats: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Costumes encouraged. Crafts, pumpkin decorating, trick-or-treating and more. Free with paid $5 parking. www.cantigny.org.

Spooktacular: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Halloween fun with games, crafts, animal visits, pumpkin decorating and trick-or-treating. Free for park district residents and kids 17 and younger; $7 for nonresident adults; $6 for nonresident seniors 55 and older. www.cosleyzoo.org.

Trunk-or-Treat Boo Ya: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Immanuel Crystal Lake, 300 S. Pathway Court, Crystal Lake. Family-friendly trunk-or-treating, hayrides, concessions, games, storytime, crafts and more. Free. www.immanuelcl.org.

Hallow-Palooza: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Rakow Center, 665 Barrington Ave., Carpentersville. Dress in your best costume for an evening of activities including a photo booth, treasure hunt, indoor driving range, spooky storytime, bounce house, games, magic show at 6:30 p.m., dance party at 7:45 p.m., pumpkin patch (while supplies last) and more. $10 at the door. (847) 428-7131 or www.dtpd.org.

Halloween Boonanza: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Community Recreation Center, 505 N. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. The CRC and Safety Park will be turned into a Halloween carnival. Activities include crafts, inflatables, trick-or-treating, costume contest, haunted train ride, carnival games, prizes and entertainment. Preregistration deadline is 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Preregistration is $10 per child, $12 on the day of the event. www.parkfun.com.

Vernon Hills Fall Fest: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Sullivan Community Center, 635 Aspen Drive, Vernon Hills. Family event features indoor trick-or-treating, balloon art, black light dance party and costume contest. Refreshments available for purchase. $3; free for kids younger than 2. Space is limited; registration is required. www.vhparkdistrict.org.

Boo Fest: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Simkus Recreation Center, 849 W. Lies Road, Carol Stream. Features spooky crafts, ghoulish snacks, games, a bounce house and ghost stories. Wear a costume. $8-$18. www.csparks.org.

Night of 1,000 Jack-o'-Lanterns: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 25-27, at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. See more than 1,000 hand-carved pumpkins, some as large as 150 pounds. The LED-lit jack-o'-lanterns will be staged along a festive, paved pathway where visitors will encounter characters and can watch live carving. $18 for adults, $15 for kids 3-12; members receive $2 off. www.chicagobotanic.org.

Halloween Hoopla: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Jewett Park Community Center, 836 Jewett Park Drive, Deerfield. Family event features pumpkin carving, scarecrow building, bonfire and snacks Friday; costumed characters, games, inflatables, hayrides, food and entertainment Saturday. Free on Friday, $5 per child on Saturday. www.deerfieldparks.org.

Hofbräuhaus Chicago's Seventh Annual Oktoberfest Celebration: Hours vary through Monday, Oct. 28, at Hofbrauhaus Chicago, 5500 Park Place, Rosemont. Nightly entertainment, freshly brewed beer, food specials and more. On Friday and Saturday nights, patrons can participate in the "Maskrugstemmen" stein-holding contest. Includes a Kinderfest from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, with costume contests, parades, live music, face painting, Halloween-themed arts and crafts stations and more for all ages. Free admission. www.hbchicago.com.

Jack's Pumpkin Glow: Runs at various times and on various dates through Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Sensory Garden Playground, 2751 Navistar Drive, Lisle. Features thousands of hand-carved pumpkins, carving demonstrations, fall food and more. $16.99-$27.99; prices may vary by date and time. www.glowpumpkin.com.

Wheaton French Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in municipal parking lot 3 at Main and Liberty, Wheaton. Family-friendly events feature fresh produce, meats and flowers, music, foodie treats and gifts, crafts and freshly prepared delicacies from local vendors. Free admission. www.wheatonchamber.com/events.

Batavia United Way BatFest 5K/10K: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Annual run/walk begins at River and State streets, Batavia. Kids' fun run at 9:30 a.m. For runners of all ages and abilities. Costumes are welcome and encouraged. Fees: 5K $30, $20 for runners younger than 19; 10K $25-$40. Kids' run: $5. bataviaunitedway.org/5k10k/.

Halloween Party: 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at Palatine Park District Community Center, 250 E. Wood St., Palatine. For kids 1-10. Features activities for little ones, carnival games, crafts, a glow-dance party room and goodies. Parents/guardians are required to remain at the event to supervise their children. $7 children; $1 parents. www.palatineparks.org.

Halloween Festival and Parade: 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in downtown Glen Ellyn. Trick-or-treating at participating local businesses, entertainment and crafts. Donate a pantry item or $1 to the Glen Ellyn Food Pantry and receive a pumpkin to paint. Free. (630) 469-0907 or www.glenellynchamber.com.

BatFest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Batavia Riverwalk, Houston Street and Island Avenue, Batavia. Annual Halloween-themed family event features downtown trick-or-treating, music, parade, costume contests for humans and pets, a pumpkin roll, a pumpkin-carving contest and more. Stop by the final outdoor farmers market of the season. Free. downtownbatavia.com.

Halloween Bash: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Triphahn Center, 1685 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Event for kids 12 and younger features pumpkin decorating, games, crafts and snacks. Come dressed in your costume. Register by Friday, Oct. 25. $5-$6. www.heparks.org.

Halloween Hayday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Stephen Persinger Recreation Center, 3507 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Kids' games, costume contest, science activities, Halloween egg hunt, bounce houses, hay rides and more for kids 14 and younger. Magician Jaime Aponte performs from 12:15 to 1 p.m. Preregistration recommended; $5 per child or $8 for nonresidents; day-of registration: $7-$10. Free admission for adults. www.genevaparks.org.

Halloween Hoopla: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Metropolitan Square, 647 Metropolitan Way, Des Plaines. Safe trick-or-treat event with costume parade for kids at 10 a.m.; Day of the Dead celebration at the History Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($2 per child for members, $3 for nonmembers); Pumpkin Races from noon to 3 p.m.; free crafts from 1 to 3 p.m. and entertainment at 3 p.m. at the Des Plaines Public Library. Most events are free. www.dpparks.org/event/halloween-hoopla.

Pumpkin Train: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27, at Illinois Railway Museum, 7000 Olson Road, Union. Pick up your pumpkin by the train and enjoy family-themed Halloween fun. Kids are encouraged to come in costume for a special treat. Last admission at 4 p.m. $11; $9 for seniors; $8 for kids. www.irm.org.

Trunk-or-Treat: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Barnabas Lutheran Church, 8901 Cary-Algonquin Road, Cary. Trick-or-treating in the St. Barnabas Church parking lot. Visit decorated car trunks to collect candy, plus games, activities and more. Free. www.stbarnabas-cary.com.

Cary Halloween Walk: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at Jewel Shopping Center, 696 Northwest Hwy., Cary. Halloween Walk and trick-or-treating event with local Cary-Grove Chamber businesses. The parade, led by the 2019 Miss Cary Grove, begins near Tasty Sushi and ends near Athletico. Kids must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Bring canned food items for Community Harvest. Free. www.carygrovechamber.com.

Downtown Grayslake Business Trick-or-Treat: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in downtown Grayslake. Safe trick-or-treating at downtown businesses. Includes a Village Hall Open House at 10 S. Seymour Ave. Free. www.grayslakechamber.com.

Linden Square Pumpkin Walk: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Linden Square, Linden Avenue and 4th Street, Wilmette. Kids are encouraged to come in costume for trick-or-treating and activities at local businesses. There will be a petting zoo. Free. www.wilmettekenilworth.com.

Pumpkin Weekends: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Family-friendly fall festivities include seasonal crafts, harvest decor, a giant corn crib, a professional storyteller, world's tallest scarecrow, trick-or-treating and more. $7. www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Second Annual Fall Fest: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Gifford Park, 355 DuPage St., Elgin. Family event includes music, bake sale, children's games, pumpkin painting contest, cookie decorating, free refreshments and more. Free. exploreelginarea.com.

Trick or Trees: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Play tricky games, fashion fall crafts and plant a tree seed to take home. Small pumpkins to paint available for purchase. Costumes encouraged. Regular admission fees apply. mortonarb.org.

What the Trees and the Moonlight Know: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Barrington's White House, 145 W. Main St., Barrington. TesserAct invites kids through middle school age to experience a Halloween adventure combining the modern love of video games and the ancient oral art of storytelling. Wear a costume and sit by the fire for something scary and fun. $10. www.barringtonswhitehouse.com/events.

Halloween Horror Film Fest: Noon Saturday, Oct. 26, to 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Catlow Movie Theatre, 116 W. Main St., Barrington. Films include "House on Haunted Hill," "Night of the Living Dead," "Gray Matter," "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," "Evil Dead 2" and more, plus vendors, free posters, charity auction and more. Pay once, come and go as you like. $18 in advance, $24 at the door. www.brownpapertickets.com.

Algonquin Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Check in will take place in the Towne Park parking lot and dogs and their owners will be lined up for judging. Dogs must be leashed at all times. Kids 14 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Awards will be given for the best dog costume and best theme owner/pet costume. $5 per entry. www.algonquin.org.

Art Harvest: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at DuPage Court and nearby locations in downtown Elgin. The third annual family-friendly event with community yarn-bomb spiderweb, paint-your-own pumpkin, inside-out haunted house, arts and crafts project and the Art Treasure Hunt. Two new pieces of public art will be unveiled. Find the public art downtown, meet an artist, get a sticker and return your map to "Art Central @ DuPage Court" for prizes. Businesses open for trick-or-treating. Free. cityofelgin.org.

Fox River Grove/Cary Halloween Walk: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Leader Ace Hardware, 980 Route 22, Fox River Grove. Join the Cary-Grove Chamber of Commerce for the annual Halloween Walk and trick-or-treating event. The parade, led by the 2019 Miss Cary Grove, starts at Ace Hardware and ends by Sports Clips. Kids must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Bring canned food items for Community Harvest. Free. www.carygrovechamber.com.

Pumpkin Swim: 1 to 1:45 and 2 to 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Prairie Stone Sports & Wellness Center, 5050 Sedge Blvd., Hoffman Estates. See pumpkins float at the Pumpkin Swim. Kids can take part in a half-hour swim in the "pumpkin patch" where they will select a pumpkin to decorate and take home. Adult supervision is required. $15-$20. www.heparks.org.

Waukegan Halloween Trick-or-Treat Trail: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Bowen Park, 1800 N. Sheridan Road, Waukegan. Walk the Halloween trail and interact with costumed characters. Treats for kids 2 and older. Free admission. www.waukeganparks.org.

Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Line up at 1:15 p.m. in the courtyard. with the parade at 1:30 p.m. Prizes awarded for most creative, funniest and scariest costumes. Free. www.genevaparks.org.

Halloween in the Hollow: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Sabatino Park, 71 Thorobred, Sleepy Hollow. Chili contest starts at 3 p.m.; pumpkin decorating and food sales at 3:30 p.m.; costume parade at 4:15 p.m.; and the bonfire at dusk, with an appearance by the headless horseman. Free. www.sleepyhollowil.org.

West Loop Families Halloween Parade: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Mary Bartelme Park, 115 S. Sangamon St., Chicago. Family Halloween activities. Free. www.eventbrite.com.

BPI Fall Festival: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. A night of wagon and train rides, doughnuts, hot apple cider, carousel rides, door prizes and more. Open to Behavioral Perspective Inc. families, friends and the special needs community. Free, but RSVP required. www.eventbrite.com.

Lake County Oktoberfest: 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Celebrate autumn at Lake County Fair's Oktoberfest, a 21-and-older event with authentic food, entertainment and more. Includes axe-throwing, a beer-hoisting contest, and live German bands and dancers. $10. lcfair.com.

Halloween Fest: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Prairie Lakes Community Center, 515 E. Thacker St., Des Plaines. Features games and prizes, bounce house and inflatables, arts and crafts, food and beverages and more. Come in costume. Free admission with a donation of three canned goods. www.desplaines.org.

Raue Center's Halloween Bash: 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Raue Center's family-friendly Halloween fundraiser with live music, treats, sideshow wonders, scavenger hunts, and fun and games for the whole family. $35 for adults, $15 for kids, $85 family pass (two adults and two kids, each additional child $10). www.rauecenter.org.

SCARE-illion Carillon Concert: 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Rotary Hill, on the 400 block of West Aurora Avenue, Naperville. Hear spooky and atmospheric pieces, featuring both classical and popular music. Free. www.naperville-carillon.org.

Chicago 2019 Humanities Festival: Saturday, Oct. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 10, at various venues across the Chicago area. Authors, artists, journalists and many others will give presentations. For schedule, see www.chicagohumanities.org.

Geneva French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in downtown Geneva. Vendors at this open-air market will sell items such as vegetables, fruits, flowers, oils, cheeses, tea, baked goods, pasta, homemade soaps, apparel and art. Free admission. www.geneva.il.us/calendar.aspx.

CROCtoberfest 2019: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Wildlife Discovery Center, 1401 Middlefork Drive, Lake Forest. Part of the center's monthlong celebration of its ancient reptiles. Meet the Orinoco Crocodile up close in a safe environment. Free, but donations are appreciated. www.wildlifediscoverycenter.org.

Halloween Hop: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 27, in downtown Naperville. Trick-or-treat at downtown businesses. Free trolley rides through downtown. The Main Street Promenade will have games, treats, crafts and more. downtownnaperville.com/event/2019-halloween-hop-sunday-october-27/.

Frighteningly Fun Family Haunted Carnival: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Loft28West, 28 W. New York St., Aurora. Haunted Carnival with face painting, balloons, carnival games and more. Free admission. www.eventbrite.com.

Halloween Hound Parade: 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in downtown Long Grove. Dogs throughout the region are invited to don Halloween costumes and take part in the parade. All dogs must remain leashed. Weather permitting. Free. longgrove.org.

Trick-or-Treat Trail: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Buffalo Grove Park District Community Arts Center, 225 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. For kids 1-12. Walk through the trail, where friendly characters will hand out candy, plus face painting, games with prizes, crafts and more. Parents/guardians must accompany kids. Free. www.bgparks.org.

Trunk-or-Treat: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, 305 Lemont St., Lemont. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held inside the church gym. Free. smlclemont.com.

Fall Fest: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Geneva Commons, Randall Road at Williamsburg Avenue, Geneva. Annual event features hay bale maze, pumpkin painting, games and giveaways. Costumes are encouraged. Free. www.shopgenevacommons.com.

Halloween Happening: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 812 Sindt Court, Naperville. For kids 10 and younger. Activities include Tiny Tot Town, Halloween Way, Fairytale Lane, King Arthur's Court and Adventure Alley. Free. www.napervilleparks.org.

Safe Trick-or-Treating: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in downtown Downers Grove. Halloween costume parade and safe trick-or-treating. Free. www.downtowndg.org.

Wauconda Trick-or-Treat on Main Street: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, on Main Street in downtown Wauconda. Trick-or-treat at local businesses. Also features food, crafts and family activities. Free. www.waucondachamber.org.

Witches & Wizards: 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Historic Woodstock Square, on Van Buren Street, Woodstock. This all-ages event features the Magical Hat, the Loyola University Quidditch Squad, fantasy-themed trivia contests, scavenger hunts, games, crafts, shopping, food, beverages and entertainment. Free. www.woodstockpubliclibrary.org.

Wheaton Trunk-or-Treat: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at St. Matthew United Church of Christ, 1420 S. Gables Blvd., Wheaton. Candy, costumed characters and decorated car trunks will fill the church parking lot. Games and snacks indoors. Free. www.stmatthewucc.org.

Boo Bash: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Glencoe Park District, 999 Green Bay Road, Glencoe. Family-friendly Halloween party with crafts, carnival games, candy and treats, entertainment and a pizza dinner. Wear a costume and bring a trick-or-treat bag. Children must be accompanied by a paying adult. Advanced registration is encouraged. $8. bit.ly/boobash19.

Libertyville Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in downtown Libertyville. Trick-or-treat at participating stores, which will display orange pumpkin signs. Free. www.mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Blodgett House Boo Fest: 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Downers Grove Museum, 831 Maple Ave., Downers Grove. Trick-or-treat at the museum, visit the Victorian Blodgett House decorated for Halloween and complete a themed scavenger hunt for a treat. Free. www.dgparks.org

Safety Town Halloween: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Safety Town, 300 Civic Center Plaza, Glendale Heights. Kids 15 and younger can trick-or-treat at Safety Town. Free. www.glendaleheights.org.

Halloween Fun Fair: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Westmont Community Center, 75 E. Richmond St., Westmont. Safe trick-or-treating with carnival games and prizes, Halloween bounce house, Parade of Costumes, food and more. Free. www.westmontparks.org.