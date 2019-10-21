'MasterChef Junior Live!' touring to Rosemont
Updated 10/21/2019 4:53 PM
The reality TV series "MasterChef Junior" has been adapted into a live touring version, and it will be at the Rosemont Theatre at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 4.
Tickets to "MasterChef Junior Live!" are $25 to $75, with $125 VIP packages also available. They go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
For more information, visit masterchefjuniorlive.com.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.