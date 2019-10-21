'MasterChef Junior Live!' touring to Rosemont

The reality TV series "MasterChef Junior" has been adapted into a live touring version, and it will be at the Rosemont Theatre at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 4.

Tickets to "MasterChef Junior Live!" are $25 to $75, with $125 VIP packages also available. They go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25.

For more information, visit masterchefjuniorlive.com.