 

Buckcherry, America coming to Genesee Theatre in Waukegan

  • Buckcherry will tour to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Friday, Jan. 31.

    Buckcherry will tour to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Friday, Jan. 31. Associated Press, 2014

  • The band America will play the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Friday, March 6.

    The band America will play the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Friday, March 6. Associated Press, 2018

 
Scott C. Morgan
 
 
Updated 10/21/2019 4:55 PM

The rock bands Buckcherry and America are both coming to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan this winter.

Buckcherry will perform with Adelitas Way at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and tickets are $25 to $75.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

America will share a bill with The Buckinghams at 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, and tickets are $42.50 to $97.50 (VIP packages are $185 and $250).

Tickets to both shows go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Call (847) 263-6300 or visit geneseetheatre.com.

