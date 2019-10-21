Buckcherry, America coming to Genesee Theatre in Waukegan
Updated 10/21/2019 4:55 PM
The rock bands Buckcherry and America are both coming to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan this winter.
Buckcherry will perform with Adelitas Way at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and tickets are $25 to $75.
America will share a bill with The Buckinghams at 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, and tickets are $42.50 to $97.50 (VIP packages are $185 and $250).
Tickets to both shows go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Call (847) 263-6300 or visit geneseetheatre.com.
