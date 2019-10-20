Fireplace unused in oddly shaped room

The small and unconventional space would be best served by contemporary pieces and decor. Here's an example of a contemporary fabric. Courtesy of Acanthus Design

Swivel chairs used by the fireplace will allow users to enjoy quiet time by the fireplace, or turn easily to converse with others in the living room. Courtesy of Acanthus Design

Brighter colors and tones will open up the space, so here's an example of a fabric choice to consider for the sofa. Courtesy of Acanthus Design

Michele Threlkeld of Arlington Heights is looking for some advice on how to arrange furniture in her oddly shaped living room. Courtesy of Michele Threlkeld

Over a year ago we had our 30-year-old fireplace replaced with a beautiful new one. Unfortunately we cannot enjoy it for two reasons. First, no one wants to sit on the old and stained furniture except the dog. We have one couch which the dog now owns, one chair, a table and an old Zenith console television that doesn't even work. All our furniture is brown too. Second, the room is oddly shaped. It is longer than it is wide with the area by the fireplace being the narrowest part. There is not a single wall that doesn't have a window or door on it. I have no idea how to arrange furniture so the layout makes sense and creates a space that is cozy and relaxing. We have lived in our house for 22 years and furniture layout in this room has always been a puzzle to me. Of course I would love to win this contest, but I would even be happy with advice on how to arrange furniture!

Design by Acanthus Design in Barrington

Expert: Deb Watson, owner

While this is a challenging space, it does have a great base to build from with the hardwood floors and newly updated brick fireplace.

This floor place of this room gives the homeowners the ability to create multifunction areas within the larger space.

The first thing I would suggest is to get rid of the nonfunctioning console TV, the large brown sofa and oversized chairs.

In their places, I would suggest more scaled but comfortable pieces. England Furniture Co. offers furniture pieces that can fit any space. By placing two swivel chairs by the fireplace and small end table you have the option of enjoying quiet time facing the fireplace but with a 180-degree turn, you can join the larger conversation area.

You can play up the fabric on the swivel chairs to add color the space.

In the nook area by the window I would suggest a smaller L-shaped sectional if space allows. Overall the space needs clean, modern shapes and brighter colors and tones will help to open up this space.

This small space needs to minimize any type of window and or floor treatments. Simple fabric-covered roller or roman shades if needed for privacy on the windows; for the floors, no rugs or carpet. Accessories should also be minimized though perhaps a small collection of cohesively framed art/photos on one wall to draw in a viewer.