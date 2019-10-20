Family of five needs to fill out living area

Jeffrey Rohrer of Round Lake would like to properly furnish his living area before the holidays.

We are a family of five, which includes two children and a disabled brother. We moved into our new home about a year ago with little furniture. We would love to have our living room complete to use for the holidays and for a quiet place to read with the kids.

Design by O'Reilly's Furniture

Expert: Michael Walsh, owner

Contact: oreillysfurniture.com, (847) 367-6550

This family is looking for a way to furnish their new home making is comfortable for their family of five.

The Omnia Personalized Comfort line is an ideal choice for a busy family of five. Omnia focus on comfort is personal, meaning Omnia can accommodate your needs to create a style that is right for you. In this space, we would suggest the Fairfax sectional that can be customized to fit your family needs. It can comfortably seat five offering a reclining footrest at both ends so Mom & Dad can relax after a long day. The Omnia line gives you a choice of arm, back and footrest styles. With over 400 leathers to choose from, we are suggesting the Guanaco Grey leather for its durability and it will age gracefully.

To add additional seating to the room and create more of an entertaining space, we would add a Jackson chair with ottoman, perfect for storage, by England in a complementary fabric.

For a coffee table and end tables, we are suggesting the Living Edge Occasional tables in an elm finish. These are clean-line wood tables with live wood edge.

Finally to make the space a place everyone will gather, we are suggesting Amish 60-inch TV cabinet that come in many different finishes to complement the existing woods in the room.