Weekend picks: Kansas carries on at Waukegan's Genesee

A zombie wanders at a previous Nightmare on Chicago Street zombie festival in Elgin. The event returns from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Daily Herald File Photo

Hannah McAlpin of Elgin dressed her dog, Minnie, as Little Miss Muffet in a previous pet parade at Randhurst Village in Mount Prospect. It returns on Saturday, Oct. 19. Daily Herald File Photo

Costumed canines

A Pet Costume Parade & Contest is just one of many family-friendly activities at the Fall Fest on Saturday at Randhurst Village, 1 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect. Free admission. (847) 259-0500 or randhurstvillage.com. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Seasonal libations

Up to 50 breweries are expected at the Cider and Ale Festival on Saturday at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $55-$60; $75-$80 VIP tickets; $15-$20 designated driver admission. For ages 21 and older. (630) 725-2066 or mortonarb.org. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19; VIP entry at noon

Sweetest Day

Did you know that Saturday, Oct. 19, is Sweetest Day? If you don't have plans yet, The Rose Hotel Chicago O'Hare, 5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, is offering a $50 three-course prix fixe menu with the added bonus of a champagne toast. The first course features a salad of golden beets, goat cheese, candied smoked pork belly, pecans and arugula topped with maple balsamic dressing. The second course is a hanger steak with confit sweet potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, crispy leeks and sage chimichurri. Celebrate your sweet with a trio of desserts curated by executive chef Nicholas Malloy. (847) 260-4770 or the-rose-hotel.com/. Saturday, Oct. 19

Zombie march

Zombies and other ghouls go on the march as part of Nightmare on Chicago Street. Hear rock bands and take in the scary spectacle on Saturday along Chicago Street between Douglas Avenue and Villa Street, Elgin. $19.99-$25. The event is for adults 17 and older. Youths under 17 are admitted with and must remain with a parent or guardian at all times. nightmareonchicagostreet.com. 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Carry on ...

Kansas, one of the biggest names in the prog-rock game since the mid-'70s, performs its classic catalog when the "Point of Know Return Tour" stops at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $45-$125. (800) 982-2787 or geneseetheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

"An Evening of Soul with Patti LaBelle & Friends" features Stephanie Mills, Freddie Jackson and El DeBarge at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. - Associated Press, 2019

With friends like Stephanie Mills, Freddie Jackson and El DeBarge, who wouldn't want to go to "An Evening of Soul with Patti LaBelle & Friends"? See them all on Saturday at Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Road, Chicago. $45.50-$299.50. (312) 791-6900 or wintrustarena.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Smooth grooves

The Arcada Theatre hosts a massive lineup of shows this weekend when Kenny G performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19; Engelbert Humperdinck hits the stage at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20; and Jefferson Starship plays at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $49-$89 for Kenny G, $59-$99 for Engelbert Humperdinck, and $39-$79 for Jefferson Starship. The Arcada Theatre is at 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Heralding the hunt

Conductor Nicholas Kraemer leads the Music of the Baroque in hunting-inspired pieces in the concert "The Chase -- Haydn, Handel & Rameau" this week at two locations: first at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $25-$85; then on Tuesday at Harris Theater for Music and Dance, Chicago. $10-$85. (312) 551-1414 or baroque.org. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, in Skokie; 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, in Chicago

Concerts

Porktober Rockfest with Psychostick, Sin Mg, Lords of the Trident, Bullet To The Heart, 5th N Syc: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Cameron Warland and Bryan Jay Kuhn: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Uncommon Ground, 3800 N. Clark St., Chicago. (773) 929-3680 or uncommonground.com.

Callaghan: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

Orlando Peña, Sotano Sol: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway, Aurora. (331) 212-8490 or themusicvenue.org.

The Boy Band Project: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. (847) 895-3600 or villageofschaumburg.com.

Security Culture, White Ppl, Shi La Rosa, Milhouse: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

The Fleetwood Mac Experience, The Throwbacks: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. (815) 482-2870 or rochaus.com.

Rocktober Fest with Charlie Foxtrot and Hold the Pickle: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Austin's Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville. (847) 549-1972 or fuelroom.com.

Safari Room, Broken Robots, Our Fathers: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Gman Tavern, 3740 N. Clark St., Chicago. (773) 549-2050 or gmantavern.com.

Jillian Somera and the Beta Option, Overclocked, Welcome to Jonestown, Purge and Rebuild, Conway and Little Lord Robert: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.

Rebel Punk Rock Night with Cunning Like Cobras, Throwaway Heroes, Nosey Neighbor, Among the Essence, Boats: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Sugar Skull, 9743 Franklin Ave., Franklin Park. (847) 916-2690 or sugarskullchi.com.

Good Morning, The Slaps, Ester: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave., Chicago. (773) 276-3600 or emptybottle.com.

Ratt Pakk, Rokken Dokken: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Nikos Vertis: 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

The Carolyn Sills Combo, B.B. Palmer: Noon Sunday, Oct. 20, at Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave., Chicago. (773) 276-3600 or emptybottle.com.

The Happy Fits, Ember Oceans, Ex Okays: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

Johnny Personne, PHLPHR, Absolute Phase, In Winds, After the Fight: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Cairo Pizza and Grill, 2009 Franciscan Way, West Chicago. $10. (630) 876-9600 or facebook.com.

