5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Jefferson Starship plays the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles Sunday, Oct. 20. Courtesy of Carol Fox and Associates

Kenny G performs at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Nightmare on Chicago Street returns to Elgin and the Cider & Ale Fest happens at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle this weekend.

Carry on ...

Kansas, one of the biggest names in the prog-rock game since the mid-'70s, performs its classic catalog when the "Point of Know Return Tour" stops at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $45-$125. (800) 982-2787 or geneseetheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

Seasonal libations

Up to 50 breweries are expected at the Cider and Ale Festival at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $55-$60; $75-$80 VIP tickets; $15-$20 designated driver. For ages 21 and older. (630) 724-2066 or mortonarb.org. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 (VIP entry at noon).

Siblings Macee and Shane Sprecher of Elk Grove Village won second prize for their beekeeping outfits in a costume pet parade at Randhurst Village in Mount Prospect. - Daily Herald File Photo, 2015

A Pet Costume Parade & Contest is just one of many family-friendly activities at the Fall Fest at Randhurst Village, 1 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect. Free admission. (847) 259-0500 or randhurstvillage.com. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

Zombie march

Zombies and other ghouls go on the march as part of Nightmare on Chicago Street. Hear rock bands and take in the scary spectacle along Chicago Street between Douglas Avenue and Villa Street, Elgin. Kids younger than 17 must remain with a parent or guardian at all times. $19.99-$25. nightmareonchicagostreet.com. 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

Kenny G comes to the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. - Associated Press, 2019

The Arcada Theatre hosts a massive lineup of shows this weekend when Kenny G performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19; Engelbert Humperdinck hits the stage at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20; and Jefferson Starship plays at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $49-$89 for Kenny G, $59-$99 for Engelbert Humperdinck, and $39-$79 for Jefferson Starship. The Arcada Theatre is at 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.