Best bets: Zombies march at Elgin's Nightmare on Chicago Street; Maluma plays Allstate

A zombie wanders at a previous Nightmare on Chicago Street zombie festival in Elgin. The event returns from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Daily Herald File Photo

Maluma performs at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Friday, Oct. 18. Associated Press, 2018

Zombie mar ch

Zombies and other ghouls go on the march as part of Nightmare on Chicago Street. Hear rock bands and take in the scary spectacle on Saturday along Chicago Street between Douglas Avenue and Villa Street, Elgin. $19.99-$25. The event is for adults 17 and older. Youths under 17 are admitted with and must remain with a parent or guardian at all times. nightmareonchicagostreet.com. 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

'11' man

Fans of Colombian singer and songwriter Maluma won't want to miss his "11:11 World Tour" playing tonight at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $59-$169; $15-$25 parking. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18

"Kindred Spirits Live" with Amy Bruni and Adam Berry comes to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Friday, Oct. 18. - Courtesy of Travel Channel/Discovery Inc.

Reach out to the other side when "Kindred Spirits Live with Amy Bruni and Adam Berry" plays tonight at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $35-$65. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18

Bill Gardell appears at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake on Friday, Oct. 18. -

Catch up with actor and comedian Billy Gardell ("Mike & Molly," "Bob Hearts Abishola") when he performs a standup set tonight at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $33-$42. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18

"An Evening of Soul with Patti LaBelle & Friends" features Stephanie Mills, Freddie Jackson and El DeBarge at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. - Associated Press, 2019

With friends like Stephanie Mills, Freddie Jackson and El DeBarge, who wouldn't want to go to "An Evening of Soul with Patti LaBelle & Friends"? See them all on Saturday at Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Road, Chicago. $45.50-$299.50. (312) 791-6900 or wintrustarena.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Costumed canines

A Pet Costume Parade & Contest is just one of many family-friendly activities at the Fall Fest on Saturday at Randhurst Village, 1 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect. Free admission. (847) 259-0500 or randhurstvillage.com. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Hannah McAlpin of Elgin dressed her dog, Minnie, as Little Miss Muffet in a previous pet parade at Randhurst Village in Mount Prospect. It returns on Saturday, Oct. 19. - Daily Herald File Photo

Up to 50 breweries are expected at the Cider and Ale Festival on Saturday at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $55-$60; $75-$80 VIP tickets; $15-$20 designated driver admission. For ages 21 and older. (630) 725-2066 or mortonarb.org. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19; VIP entry at noon

Animated 'Corpse'

Take in some spooky stop-motion animation when the 2005 film "Tim Burton's The Corpse Bride" screens as part of the Movies in the Barn series tonight at the Village Hall Barn, 2 Lagoon Drive, Hawthorn Woods. Rated PG. Free admission. (847) 438-5500 or vhw.org/MoviesInTheBarn. 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18