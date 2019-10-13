Best bets: Pinball Expo bounces into in Wheeling, Ben Folds plays Waukegan

Cassandra Peterson, aka Elvira, is set to appear at the 35th annual Pinball Expo in Wheeling. Associated Press, 2012

Ben Folds and a Piano plays the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Thursday, Oct. 17. Associated Press, 2014

Symphonic space

"Star Trek" star George Takei and Apollo 16 astronaut Charlie Duke are guests for the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and its "The Galaxy's Greatest Hits!" concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Lunar landing. Hear space-inspired symphonic works on Monday at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. $46-$122. (312) 294-3000 or cso.org. 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14

"Star Trek" veteran George Takei is the guest star with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra performance of "The Galaxy's Greatest Hits!" at Symphony Center in Chicago on Monday, Oct. 14. - Associated Press, 2019

The Carol Stream Woman's Club hosts Connie Martin to talk about "Pre-Civil War Quilts -- The Secret Codes to Freedom Through the Underground Railroad" on Tuesday at St. Luke Church, 401 Cochise Court, Carol Stream. $15. (630) 473-8308 or cswc.org. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15

Pinball wizards

Cassandra Peterson (aka Elvira) is one of the guest stars of the 35th annual Pinball Expo starting Wednesday at the Westin Chicago North Shore, 601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling. $30-$35 daily admission. (847) 777-6500 or pinballexpo.com. 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17; noon to 2 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Greig Matthews and Amanda Assucena star in the Joffrey Ballet's production of "Jane Eyre" at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University in Chicago. - Courtesy of Cheryl Mann/Joffrey Ballet

The Joffrey Ballet presents the Chicago premiere of choreographer Cathy Marston and composer Philip Feeney's dance adaptation of "Jane Eyre." See Charlotte Brontë's novel in dance starting Wednesday at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. $35-$197. (312) 341-2310 or auditoriumtheatre.org. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (also Wednesday, Oct. 16, and Thursday, Oct. 24); 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; through Oct. 27

Folds of Five

Hear song hits such as "Brick," "The Luckiest" and more for the concert Ben Folds and a Piano on Thursday at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $40-$269. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17