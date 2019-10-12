A PlayStation 5 wish list: 'Horizon Zero Dawn' sequel, backwards compatibility, no copying

The PlayStation 5 is coming next year, and will bring a new controller with it. (This is not that controller. This is an old one. We do not have spies at Sony.) Bloomberg

Sony confirmed this week that the PlayStation 5, the company's next salvo in the unending video game console wars, will launch "in time for holiday 2020," according to a press release.

Of course we can expect better graphics, delivered this time on 100-gigabyte discs to a console that can also play 4K-resolution Blu-rays, according to Wired magazine. PS5 will also introduce a new controller with "haptic feedback," or new movements and sensations you'll feel from the controller itself as you play. Sony's example: "Crashing into a wall in a race car feels much different than making a tackle on a football field."

Here are five things that this PS4 owner -- and former owner of a PS1, PS2 and PlayStation Portable -- wants to see from next year's console:

No more 'copying'

Let's say there's a new update for "Overwatch" containing a new hero and some gameplay tweaks. The PS4 starts downloading it, and the little countdown timer says it will be ready in 2 or 3 minutes. Great! Except that it's a lie -- after the file downloads, the system takes a torturous, undefined amount of time to copy the file to your hard drive. No countdown, no estimate, just "Copying ... 0%." Suddenly those 2 or 3 minutes turn into 45. Please, Sony, I beg you -- just tell us how long we actually have to wait until the file is ready.

"Horizon Zero Dawn" is one of the greatest video games ever made, and a PlayStation 4 exclusive. Wouldn't a sequel be a great launch title for PS5? - Sony

Guerrilla Games' post-apocalyptic adventure sold 10 million copies on the PS4 by combining the arrow-slinging action of "Tomb Raider" with the open-world exploring of "Grand Theft Auto" in a fascinating story about a heroine's quest to discover herself -- and her planet's long-forgotten history. It was an instant classic in 2017, and a sequel would be the natural choice for a pack-in title.

The ability to transfer my entire PS4 library

This is a no-brainer. Everything that's on my PlayStation 4 right now, from "Sayonara Wild Hearts" to "Kingdom Hearts III," should be able to make the leap to the PlayStation 5 on launch day. No exceptions.

Oh, Nintendo Switch owners sure are lucky to have that little portable screen so they can play "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" anywhere they want. So how can we get something like that for the PS5? - Washington Post

This is probably impossible, given the PS5's massive solid state drive, but it's hard not to envy Nintendo Switch players who can pause "Super Mario Odyssey" on their television and then resume it on the little screen between their two Joy-Con sticks. Taking the PS5's power with me on a train ride? Probably not gonna happen. But an intermediate step between total portability and the PS4's janky Remote Play app would be nice.

A $399 price tag

That was the launch price of the PS4. I don't think that's asking too much ... but hey, $299 sounds even better!

• Follow Sean on Twitter at @SeanStanglandDH.