5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Chris Hemsworth will appear at the Ace Comic Con Midwest at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont Friday through Sunday, Oct. 11-13. Associated Press, 2019

Scarecrows and superheroes are big draws this weekend, with fall festivals and the Ace Comic Con bringing "Game of Thrones" and Marvel stars to Rosemont. Here are five ideas for the weekend ahead; for others, check dailyherald.com/calendar.

Straw folk

See amazing Halloween displays at the 34th annual Scarecrow Festival. There are rides, games and more around Lincoln Park, 450 W. Main St., St. Charles. Free admission, though some attractions have fees. (630) 443-3967 or scarecrowfest.com. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11 and 12, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.

Tom Holland is one of the celebrities appearing at Ace Comic Con in Rosemont. - Courtesy of Sony Picture Entertainment

Hollywood stars including Brie Larson ("Captain Marvel"), Chris Hemsworth ("Thor") and Tom Holland ("Spider-Man: Homecoming") make appearances as part of Ace Comic Con, which continues at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $45-$55 daily general admission; $95 three-day admission. (847) 692-2220 or acecomiccon.com or rosemont.com. 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, through 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.

Scram, crows

The Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Association invites folks to clear out their clothes closets for "Scarecrow Day." Help build up these scarecrows to try to win prizes near Country House, 430 Robert Parker Coffin Road, Long Grove. Free admission. longgrove.org. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

"An Evening with Branford Marsalis" is set for the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn. - Associated Press

Spend "An Evening with Branford Marsalis," the famed Grammy Award-winning jazz composer and musician, at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $59-$75. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

"Mutts Gone Nuts" tours to the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg for two shows on Sunday, Oct. 13.

See rescue dogs do all kinds of amazing tricks when the touring show "Mutts Gone Nuts" plays two shows at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. $17-$20. (847) 895-3600 or prairiecenter.org. 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.