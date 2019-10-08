Best Bets: Ace Comic Con draws stars to Rosemont; Hugh Jackman returns to Chicago

Big Bird is one of the stars of "Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic," which plays eight shows at the Rosemont Theatre from Friday, Oct. 11, to Sunday, Oct. 13. Courtesy of Feld Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth is one of the stars featured at the Ace Comic Con Midwest at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont from Friday to Sunday, Oct. 11 to 13. Associated Press, 2019

"Captain Marvel" star Brie Larson is featured at the Ace Comic Con Midwest at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont from Friday to Sunday, Oct. 11 to 13. Courtesy of Disney-Marvel Studios

"Mutts Gone Nuts" tours to the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg for two shows on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Hugh Jackman returns with the tour "The Man. The Music. The Show." at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Associated Press, 2019

Song and dance man

Tony Award-winning stage and film star Hugh Jackman ("X-Men," "The Boy from Oz") returns with his concert tour "The Man. The Music. The Show." with guest Keala Settle ("The Greatest Showman") tonight at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $49.50-$299.39. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11

Superheros & sci-fi

Hollywood stars including Brie Larson ("Captain Marvel"), Chris Hemsworth ("Thor"), Tom Holland ("Spider-Man: Homecoming") and more make appearances at the Ace Comic Con this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $45-$55 daily general admission; $95 three-day admission. (847) 692-2220 or acecomiccon.com. 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13

Randy Rainbow performs at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Friday, Oct. 11. -

Emmy Award-nominee and online sensation Randy Rainbow performs his celebrated political parody songs in concert tonight at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $35-$65. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11

Grammy Award-winning jazz composer and musician Branford Marsalis performs at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Spend "An Evening with Branford Marsalis," the Grammy Award-winning jazz musician and composer, on Saturday at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $59-$75. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12

The scarecrow-decorating contest is one of the highlights of the annual St. Charles Scarecrow Festival, which returns from Friday, Oct. 11, to Sunday, Oct. 13. - Courtesy of Greater St. Charles Visitors and Convention Bureau

Along with riding rides and tasting seasonal treats, be sure to vote on your favorite individual and group Halloween creature creations at the 34th annual Scarecrow Festival this weekend in and around Lincoln Park, 450 W. Main St., St. Charles. Free admission, though some attractions have fees. (630) 443-3967 or scarecrowfest.com. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11 and 12; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13

Halloween fun

Families can go on hay rides, make Halloween crafts and do special trick-or-treating when Boo! at the Zoo festivities return this weekend at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 W. 31st St., Brookfield. $21.95; $15.95 kids ages 3 to 11 and seniors ages 65 and older (additional fees for some Boo! at the Zoo activities and parking is $14). (708) 688-8000 or czs.org. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 to 27

"Mutts Gone Nuts" tours to the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg for two shows on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Rescue dogs do all kinds of amazing tricks in the touring show "Mutts Gone Nuts" on Sunday at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. $17-$20. (847) 895-3600 or prairiecenter.org. 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13

Sunny days

Meet up with Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more when they sing and dance in person as part of "Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic" this weekend at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $15-$70. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11; 10:30 a.m., 2:30 and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13