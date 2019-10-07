You can meet 'Game of Thrones' heroes, other celebs in Rosemont this weekend

"Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington will be in Rosemont this weekend for the ACE Comic Con Midwest. Courtesy of HBO

Two of the most popular TV actors in the realm will be in Rosemont this weekend when ACE Comic Con Midwest invades the Donald E. Stephens Center.

"Game of Thrones" Emmy nominees and fan favorites Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) are two stars in a veritable galaxy of famous names that will meet with fans, sign autographs and pose for photos beginning next Friday, Oct. 11, at the three-day pop culture convention.

They'll be joined by some very famous heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie).

Gareb Shamus, the ACE Universe CEO who founded the company with his brother Stephen, says you won't see many of these stars at any other pop culture convention in the marketplace.

Gwendoline Christie will be in Rosemont this weekend when ACE Comic Con Midwest invades the Donald E. Stephens Center. - Associated Press

"If you wanna meet Kit, you have to come to our event," Shamus said in a phone interview. The same goes for "Rocketman" and "Kingsman" star Taron Egerton -- "He's never been anywhere else," Shamus said.

And you won't necessarily have to shell out that $200 photo-op price for face time with Harington -- Shamus says his "boutique"-sized event will give all attendees a chance to be in the room with their favorites for panel discussions throughout the weekend.

"We're not trying to sell 100,000 tickets. We want to make sure everybody that comes to our event is a VIP and has accessibility" to the stars, Shamus said. "Everybody that's there has a place to view what's going on."

"Kingsman: The Golden Circle" star Taron Egerton is among the celebrities participating in this weekend's ACE Comic Con Midwest at the Donald E. Stephens Center in Rosemont. - Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

Those panels include Saturday conversations with Christie, "Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus, and the dynamic duos of Larson and Thompson, followed by Holland and Gyllenhaal.

Sunday's docket includes Harington, Hemsworth, Egerton and a dual appearance by "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" stars Kiernan Shipka and Ross Lynch.

Visit acecomiccon.com/midwest-interactive-programming for a detailed programming schedule.

Of course, comic cons shouldn't focus solely on famous actors -- hence that word "comic." More than 60 comics writers and creators will be on the convention floor alongside more than 100 vendors and exhibitors.

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) is slated for a panel discussion at ACE Comic Con Midwest in Rosemont this weekend. - Courtesy of Disney-Marvel Studios

"Unlike a lot of other shows where it's about size and volume, for us it's about creating an experience, and making sure we're always able to provide something that's really special," Shamus said.

Shamus is no stranger to Rosemont or Comic Cons. He was the original publisher of Wizard magazine, the comic-collecting tome that gave the city's annual Wizard World convention its name.

"It's really where we've been able to cultivate this extraordinary fan culture for decades," he said of Rosemont. "It's so exciting to be a part of that again."

• • •

ACE Comic Con Midwest

Where: Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N River Road, Rosemont

When: 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13

Admission: $45 Friday, $55 Saturday or Sunday, $95 for all three days. Autographs and photo-ops available for extra fees. See price list and availability at acecomiccon.com.

Parking: Available adjacent to the convention center at the William Street and East parking garages. $15 for 24 hours.

• Follow Sean on Twitter at @SeanStanglandDH.