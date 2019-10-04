5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Chef Anne Burrell will appear at the Chicago Ultimate Women's Expo and the Great Food Expo this weekend in Rosemont. Associated Press File Photo, 2019

Anne Burrell of "Chef Wanted," Kandi Burruss of Xscape and more appear at the Chicago Ultimate Women's Expo and Great Food Expo in Rosemont and the Broadway jukebox musical "A Night With Janis Joplin" takes the stage at the Genesee this weekend. For other fun ideas, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Show tune celebration

New York and London stage stars Hugh Panaro ("Side Show," "The Phantom of the Opera") and Scarlett Strallen ("Mary Poppins," "A Chorus Line") join with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra for the "Bravo Broadway" concerts at two locations: first on Friday at the Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg, $35-$65, then on Saturday at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin, $35-$85. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, in Schaumburg and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in Elgin.

Kandi Burruss of Xscape appears at the Chicago Women's Expo at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. - Associated Press, 2018

Anne Burrell ("Chef Wanted"), Kandi Burruss of Xscape, Porsha Williams ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta") and more appear as part of the Chicago Ultimate Women's Expo, which also features the Great Food Expo with cooking stages, samples, sips and more, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $10 general admission. (847) 692-2220 or chicagowomensexpo.com or rosemont.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.

1960s singer

The 2013 Broadway jukebox musical "A Night With Janis Joplin" returns for a one-night-only stop at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $38-$68; $135 VIP tickets. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

First Folio Theatre opens its season with "Sherlock's Last Case," which the director calls a love letter to Sherlock Holmes fans. - Courtesy of First Folio Theatre

First Folio Theatre opens its season with "Sherlock's Last Case," inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle's characters. The play, being staged at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 31st St., Oak Brook, centers on Dr. Watson's efforts to solve the mystery of who is threatening the life of his friend and partner Sherlock Holmes. $39-$44. (630) 986-8067 or firstfolio.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

Toe-tappers

Feeling jazzy? The Glenn Miller Orchestra brings its big band tunes to the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Tickets cost $39-$49. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com/home/. 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.